'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney
-
Putin is set to come to South Africa in August
-
South Africa would have an obligation to arrest him if he did come here
-
If he is not arrested it would be a violation of our own laws
According to Spoor the ICC is recognised as a court in South African law, and its processes and rulings have to be respected like any other court in the country.
This means that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, he should be arrested.
Under law that we have passed and aligned with our constitution we have no choice but to give effect to this warrant.Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney
However, he says it is inconceivable to imagine that we would arrest the Russian president, but it will create a constitutional crisis for our country if we do not.
We will then be in a situation where the South African government is in flagrant violation of its own laws, and that is not a precedent we would like to see set.Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney
Spoor adds that the only real way South Africa would be able to get out of this dilemma would be if Putin decided not to come here.
This article first appeared on 702
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95499527_moscow-russia-dec-23-2016-the-president-of-the-russian-federation-vladimir-vladimirovich-putin-with-.html
