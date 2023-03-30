Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Bruce Whitfield discusses this practice with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

- OUTsurance offers clients an incentive to refer potential new clients

- Referring a friend who is looking for a new insurer is one thing, but being asked to share your entire contact list?

- Wendy Knowler asks OUTsurance how this is allowed and how it actually works

@ puvasit/123rf.com
@ puvasit/123rf.com

It's part of her job to ask companies questions that may be annoying to them, declares consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

This week she approached OUTsurance (again) about the incentive it offers existing clients to refer potential clients.

This was after one consumer told her about a call centre agent who wanted him to share his entire list of contacts!

In summary, the agent wanted me to share my contact list with him so that, for every person who takes out insurance with OUTsurance, my premiums would reduce by R400.

Neil Jacobs, OUTsurance client

Is this practice allowed? Jacobs wanted to know.

“And what is protecting my details in someone else’s contact list who would provide OUTsurance with this access?"

Knowler's own feeling about this is that she doesn't have the right to give her consent for someone in her contact list to be cold called by an insurer with a hard sell. (Or anyone, for that matter)

"I don’t think that is my consent to give."

But OUTsurance in its response emphasized that this practice is compliant with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI Act or POPIA).

Whilst generally, POPIA requires personal information to be obtained from the data subject directly, the Act does... permit the collection of personal information from a source other than the lead, provided the collection from that other source does not prejudice the legitimate interest of the lead, alternatively the collection from that other source is necessary to maintain the legitimate interests of OUTsurance.

Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance

Similarly, as provided for in Section 11 of the Act, it is also permissible to process personal information without the consent of a person if it is done in the pursuit of the legitimate interests of OUTsurance.

Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance

Knowler questions whether this falls within the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) regarding referral selling.

Citing the Financial Sector Regulation Act, chief client relations officer Natasha Kawulesar said the CPA does not apply in this instance.

We contact our clients to understand if there is anyone they believe would benefit from an OUTsurance quote. There is a discount of R400 applied to the next premium for a successful referral

Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance

Knowler asked how this works and what if ten contacts from one client signed up?

If a client's premium is more than R400 a month the discount will be applied to one month, Kawulesar said.

If it is less, the balance will be carried over to the following month.

And if ten clients move over to OUTsurance, yes R4 000 will be applied to the premium.

"This can be used all in one month or spread over months dependent on customers' monthly premium value."

laptop unsplash with outsurance logo

While sharing your contacts does promise a bit of financial gain, a lot of people do feel uncomfortable with this.

I think I would cancel my policy immediately if my insurer asked me to do that.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It doesn't sit well and I think companies sometimes don't get how these things land with a lot of people. You can find a way to make it legal... but I don't think this is in the spirit of POPIA and various other provisions...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




