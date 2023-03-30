Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?
Bruce Whitfield discusses this practice with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
- OUTsurance offers clients an incentive to refer potential new clients
- Referring a friend who is looking for a new insurer is one thing, but being asked to share your entire contact list?
- Wendy Knowler asks OUTsurance how this is allowed and how it actually works
It's part of her job to ask companies questions that may be annoying to them, declares consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
This week she approached OUTsurance (again) about the incentive it offers existing clients to refer potential clients.
This was after one consumer told her about a call centre agent who wanted him to share his entire list of contacts!
In summary, the agent wanted me to share my contact list with him so that, for every person who takes out insurance with OUTsurance, my premiums would reduce by R400.Neil Jacobs, OUTsurance client
Is this practice allowed? Jacobs wanted to know.
“And what is protecting my details in someone else’s contact list who would provide OUTsurance with this access?"
Knowler's own feeling about this is that she doesn't have the right to give her consent for someone in her contact list to be cold called by an insurer with a hard sell. (Or anyone, for that matter)
"I don’t think that is my consent to give."
But OUTsurance in its response emphasized that this practice is compliant with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI Act or POPIA).
Whilst generally, POPIA requires personal information to be obtained from the data subject directly, the Act does... permit the collection of personal information from a source other than the lead, provided the collection from that other source does not prejudice the legitimate interest of the lead, alternatively the collection from that other source is necessary to maintain the legitimate interests of OUTsurance.Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance
Similarly, as provided for in Section 11 of the Act, it is also permissible to process personal information without the consent of a person if it is done in the pursuit of the legitimate interests of OUTsurance.Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance
Knowler questions whether this falls within the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) regarding referral selling.
Citing the Financial Sector Regulation Act, chief client relations officer Natasha Kawulesar said the CPA does not apply in this instance.
We contact our clients to understand if there is anyone they believe would benefit from an OUTsurance quote. There is a discount of R400 applied to the next premium for a successful referralNatasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance
Knowler asked how this works and what if ten contacts from one client signed up?
If a client's premium is more than R400 a month the discount will be applied to one month, Kawulesar said.
If it is less, the balance will be carried over to the following month.
And if ten clients move over to OUTsurance, yes R4 000 will be applied to the premium.
"This can be used all in one month or spread over months dependent on customers' monthly premium value."
While sharing your contacts does promise a bit of financial gain, a lot of people do feel uncomfortable with this.
I think I would cancel my policy immediately if my insurer asked me to do that.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
It doesn't sit well and I think companies sometimes don't get how these things land with a lot of people. You can find a way to make it legal... but I don't think this is in the spirit of POPIA and various other provisions...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/puvasit/puvasit2207/puvasit220700511/189795438-young-man-selling-products-online-was-chat-on-the-phone-to-receive-an-order-from-a-customer-and.jpg
More from Business
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.Read More
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index
The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.Read More
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion
Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.Read More
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.Read More
If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered
Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.Read More
Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog
The Critical Skills List lists skills that are needed to help our economy grow, but unfortunately cannot be found in the country.Read More
How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)
Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.Read More
Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?
EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad
The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.Read More
Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind
Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system.Read More
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break
The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend
Crystal Orderson shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.Read More
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car
The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launchRead More
Boeka the date: Popular mass iftar innie Bo-Kaap is BACK!
Regardless of your religion, EVERYONE is invited to share a meal.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA
'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.Read More
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind
‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.Read More
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future
The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.Read More
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account
If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?Read More
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman
Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?Read More
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?
While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.Read More
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist
Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug.Read More