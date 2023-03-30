Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University.
On Wednesday night The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield questioned the findings of new research by the Competition Commission on the widening gap between the price of food products at retail price level and the prices at producer level.
The data indicated 'opportunistic' or 'unjustified price increases among food retailers, the study found.
Whitfield asked the Commission's Kagiso Zwanewhether it's fair to specifically single out retailers in the value chain before their full investigation is complete.
Now the consumer watchdog's come under fire from a number of academics for an apparent lack of proper analysis.
They include Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University (SU).
In conversation with Whitfield, Sihlobo says the Commission's researchers made a mistake in their analysis.
Frankly, I found it to be a lazy analysis of a far more complex problem. They might be shown to be right in the fullness of time, but their research lacked the rigour we should demand of them.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce I share your view on that work. The conclusion that the Commission reached was broadly misguided because they said 'look, we see food prices rising, this is unjustified' - by that insinuating that perhaps there is someone that is taking advantage of another in the line, and I think that they are wrong.Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU
To anyone paying attention to what's been happening in global agriculture and food markets the factors driving food prices would be clear, Sihlobo states.
If anything, he says, food price inflation in South Africa has been far milder than in other parts of the world like the European Union and the US, even on much of the African continent.
One example he cites is the drought in two major food-producing countries in South America - Argentina and Brazil.
"That was one of the key things that already was driving up prices."
Sihlobo also believes the Competition Commission analysts missed or dismissed the reality that farmers largely produce commodities, and there are cost increases along the way to the retail shelf.
There are energy costs, there are labour costs, processing and transportation costs, all that is added... Secondly, there is also a lag on a price transmission between what you see at the farm level and what you actually end up seeing at a retail level.Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU
If anything, I would say in South Africa the retailers and all of those producing food probably absorbed more of the cost than actually passing that to people. If you look at the energy prices and all of the supply chain costs they've experienced over the past few years...Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU
Whitfield and Sihlobo agree that making this analysis publicly available at this stage could affect the Commission's credibility.
We do have a food price inflation problem... however by analysing the problem wrongly we don't begin to address any of the fundamental issues. There may have been a bit of price gouging here and there but I'm afraid the Competition Commission has lost a lot of credibility in this particular investigation.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
When you are a regulator you are not just any analyst... There's a credibility issue here, but most importantly also you create an impression in public that someone is taking advantage of the poor South African, and it's not quite the case.Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
