Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years
Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the Reserve Bank announced a 0.50% increase in the repo rate.
- The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points, more than was expected
- This brings the repo rate to 7.75% and the prime lending rate to 11.25%
- The decision shows how concerned the central bank is about inflation says economist Gina Schoeman
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is hiking the repo rate by 50 basis points, deflating expectations of a 25 percentage point increase.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on Thursday.
The move raises the repo rate (the rate at which banks borrow money) to 7.75% and the prime interest rate to 11.25%.
Kganyago cited high inflation, persistent load shedding and elevated global price levels as some of the main drivers of the 50 bps increase.
Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% per year, with effect from the 31stof March 2023. Three members of the Committee preferred the announced increase. Two members preferred a 25 basis points increase. #MPCMARC2023 pic.twitter.com/LMAKRvH77a' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 30, 2023
It's the ninth consecutive hike since November 2021.
The vote was split - three MPC members voted for 50 bps while two wanted a 25 bps increase.
With core goods and food higher in the near term, headline inflation for 2023 is revised significantly higher to 6.0% (up from 5.4%). Despite this, food and fuel inflation are expected to ease, resulting in a headline forecast of 4.9% for 2024 and 4.5% in 2025. pic.twitter.com/xkc1OBM14y' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 30, 2023
While the hike _was _bigger than expected, the forecast risk was always to the upside says Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.
This risk is coming literally from three places she explains.
Firstly, inflation surprising to the upside, particularly on the core front which excludes food and fuel.
"Then you've also got food on top of that, which has driven headline CPI higher for longer..."
Third is the fact that inflation expectations are not coming down, which is very important to the Sarb.
That's a massive concern to them, because it effectively tells them that people don't think they're going to be able to contain prices in the future, and that is of course their main objective.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
The size of the hike did send a ripple of surprise through the markets, she reiterates.
The rand strengthened off the back of it, but at the same time we have to think what are consumers and consumer-linked investments going to do in reaction to this.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
What Governor Kganyago tackled over and over in Thursday's Q and A session she remarks, is that while interest rates hurt, inflation hurts more, particularly for the lower income end.
They're really saying... that if they don't act now, the inflation risks are actually so high for what they call second round effects, that if they don't act and it gets embedded, then inflation is going to get out of their control and then it takes a lot more hiking down the line to act try and get it better behaved.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
The more you hike to tackle inflation, the more the chances are that - potentially - down the line they'll be able to bring those interest rates down again and provide a little bit of relief once inflation is well behaved.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Watch the Sarb Governor delivering the March MPC statement below:
Scroll up to listen to Schoeman's analysis
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SaReserveBank/
