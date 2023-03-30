'Our team motto is make Cape Town smile' - Stormers ready for Harlequins clash
Lester Kiewit is joined in studio by Stormers coach John Dobson, winger Seabelo Senatla and veteran loose forward Deon Fourie, as they prepare to host Harlequins at Cape Town Stadium in their round-of-16 Champions Cup clash.
The Stormers are favourites to beat the Harlequins at Cape Town stadium on Saturday.
The Cape side will not abandon their expansive brand of rugby in the knockout match.
A win will take the Stormers one step closer to a Champions Cup final at their first attempt.
If there's one thing you can expect from the Stormers, they will not abandon their expansive brand of rugby regardless of the opponent.
On Saturday, the Stormers face Harlequins in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.
The Capetonians are favourites, but they face a Harlequins side that possesses enough firepower to cause an upset, with the likes of Marcus Smith and Will Evans likely to be influential.
The home side on the other hand, features the likes of Damian Willemse, Hacjivah Dayimani and Seabelo Senatla who have been pivotal in yet another successful season for the Cape franchise.
A win over the London club will take the Cape side closer to a Champions Cup final at their first attempt.
And following last season's success in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, the Stormers are well-placed to do it again.
Having a lot of fun out there. It's great having coaches that endorse who we are and how we're trying to play the game, and support expression and to have that type of freedom is not easy for a coach to give.Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger
Winning the URC was great for the team and for Cape Town, and our goal at the beginning of the year was that it shouldn't be just a once-off thing, or we were just lucky last year.Deon Fourie, Stormers loose forward
Our team motto is to make Cape Town smile...there's a certain way of playing rugby, and a certain DNA...playing attractive winning rugby.John Dobson, Stormers coach
Listen to the audio for more.
