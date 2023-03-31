Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality, and this weekend it’s the turn of the multi-talented Wian Taljaard.
Taljaard is best known for his first starring role in television, playing the role of Dirkie in the kykNET sitcom Lui Maar Op, Belinda.
On Sunday he takes control of our playlist from 10am to 11am for another edition of #AnHourWith, playing some of his favourite tracks and sharing music memories from the 80s and 90s.
His perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia features awesome tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, Madonna and more.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za|
More from Entertainment
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned
[LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.000.Read More
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar
From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.Read More
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town
Love challenges, riddles and puzzles? Yes?! Then escape rooms are a must try. Here are our top escape room spots in Cape Town.Read More
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women
[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.Read More
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'
The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.Read More
Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments
The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you.Read More