Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday





Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality, and this weekend it’s the turn of the multi-talented Wian Taljaard.

Taljaard is best known for his first starring role in television, playing the role of Dirkie in the kykNET sitcom Lui Maar Op, Belinda.

On Sunday he takes control of our playlist from 10am to 11am for another edition of #AnHourWith, playing some of his favourite tracks and sharing music memories from the 80s and 90s.

His perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia features awesome tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, Madonna and more.

