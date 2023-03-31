Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track. 5 April 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday

31 March 2023 9:19 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality, and this weekend it’s the turn of the multi-talented Wian Taljaard.

Taljaard is best known for his first starring role in television, playing the role of Dirkie in the kykNET sitcom Lui Maar Op, Belinda.

On Sunday he takes control of our playlist from 10am to 11am for another edition of #AnHourWith, playing some of his favourite tracks and sharing music memories from the 80s and 90s.

His perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia features awesome tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, Madonna and more.

an-hour-with-wian-taljaard-feature-320png

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za|




31 March 2023 9:19 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Dylan Ashe from San Jose, USA

John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned

4 April 2023 2:03 PM

[LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: pixabay.com

April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar

3 April 2023 4:24 PM

From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Courtesy Photos

Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more

31 March 2023 2:36 PM

The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook

Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April

31 March 2023 2:28 PM

Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Nathi Mgedezi Instagram

A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream

30 March 2023 11:59 AM

On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town

29 March 2023 3:55 PM

Love challenges, riddles and puzzles? Yes?! Then escape rooms are a must try. Here are our top escape room spots in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Trailer screen grab, YouTube

'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women

29 March 2023 2:13 PM

[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah image source: Hayden Schiff, USA Roger Federer image source: Tatiana, Russia

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

29 March 2023 11:44 AM

The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: City of Cape Town, press release

Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments

28 March 2023 1:47 PM

The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course, named Doggy Parton. @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert

27 March 2023 11:43 AM

A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

Local

EWN Highlights

Palestine Solidarity Campaign demands expulsion of Israel from SA

5 April 2023 7:19 PM

Thabo Bester's mother suffered a 'stroke' & is on medication to cope

5 April 2023 6:22 PM

Gauteng to receive over 200 more emergency vehicles, says health MEC

5 April 2023 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA