How running cleanses the body, mind & soul - Endurance athlete Erica Terblanche

Erica Terblanche is one of South Africa's most accomplished endurance athletes

She's competed in international races in varied conditions from sweltering deserts to icy landscapes

Terblanche started the Thrive Run Club to help people overcome mental health challenges by running

Erica Terblanche is one of this country's most accomplished endurance runners, somebody who has carved out a fearsome reputation by winning races and conquering some of the most remote and difficult terrains on Earth.

From steep mountainsides to blisteringly hot deserts, muddy obstacle courses, subzero temperatures and everything in between, she has run over or dragged herself through it.

As a result, her name has been carved into the record books of endurance racing.

But it's also been carved into the hearts of numerous South Africans who have been inspired by her Thrive Run Club, encouraging ordinary people to get off the couch, take that first step and make a change in their lives.

She's also the author of, Run for the Love of Life, a book about life lessons that running teaches. It is about the importance of mental health, and the role that exercise plays.

Speaking to Pippa Hudson, in episode five of the special podcast series entitled, _Running's Lesson's For Life, _Terblanche speaks about overcoming the mental blocks which often hold people back from accomplishing tasks.

Terblanche also shares how the simplicity of running helped her deal with her own personal trauma and banish the demons which lay deep within. She now uses her love for running as a motivational tool, to encourage others to take that first step towards a positive change.

For her, it all began with her participation in a gruelling 270km endurance race in the sweltering Sahara Desert, which is where she learnt her biggest life lesson.

One of the biggest lessons I learnt there was just to show up. Sometimes, take a big stake. Hope, and just show up. Take that first step, and the next step will begin to look after itself. Erica Terblanche, endurance runner

Every day as I ran more and more, I could literally feel the grief leaving me, little by little. Erica Terblanche, endurance runner

There was something magical that happened as I moved my body every single day. It was as if I processed through that trauma, by moving my body, and there's a deep truth and a deep science behind that. Erica Terblanche, endurance runner

