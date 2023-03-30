'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan





Boxing manager and trainer, Colin Nathan has hit out at government and the private sector for the lack of support when it comes to boxing in South Africa and being able to stage world title fights in the country.

Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking on #MSW, Nathan says the fight could only happen in May, but there is a long way to go before that happens.

Promoters in South Africa are greedy. The content being produced has been lacking for a number of years and promoters are also not willing to spend the money to put fights on. Very rarely will promoters be transparent about money and where it comes from. Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

There should be transparency for these big fights. We have a legitimate world champion for the first time since 2016 so we need to make the changes to build the support and get behind our fighters. Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

Last week Nontshinga wrote a social media post about he's struggles as a professional boxer in South Africa and how he’s been neglected as a world champion.

Nathan echoed the champion’s frustrations.

He’s frustrated and upset by the lack of support. I’m hoping the Eastern Cape government gets involved to put this fight on. If the sports minister is committed to growing sport then he will be able to step up and get behind boxing. Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

For someone who is a world champion to not even get a mention at the South African Sports Awards is shocking and it makes me so angry and disappointed in the people running sport in this country. Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

Nontshinga has been the IBF light-flyweight champion since September 2022 when he beat Hector Flores for the title which was vacant at the time.

