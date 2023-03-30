'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track. 5 April 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan

30 March 2023 7:50 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Boxing South Africa
Sivenathi Nontshinga

Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.

Boxing manager and trainer, Colin Nathan has hit out at government and the private sector for the lack of support when it comes to boxing in South Africa and being able to stage world title fights in the country.

Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking on #MSW, Nathan says the fight could only happen in May, but there is a long way to go before that happens.

Promoters in South Africa are greedy. The content being produced has been lacking for a number of years and promoters are also not willing to spend the money to put fights on. Very rarely will promoters be transparent about money and where it comes from.

Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

There should be transparency for these big fights. We have a legitimate world champion for the first time since 2016 so we need to make the changes to build the support and get behind our fighters.

Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

Last week Nontshinga wrote a social media post about he's struggles as a professional boxer in South Africa and how he’s been neglected as a world champion.

Nathan echoed the champion’s frustrations.

He’s frustrated and upset by the lack of support. I’m hoping the Eastern Cape government gets involved to put this fight on. If the sports minister is committed to growing sport then he will be able to step up and get behind boxing.

Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

For someone who is a world champion to not even get a mention at the South African Sports Awards is shocking and it makes me so angry and disappointed in the people running sport in this country.

Colin Nathan, boxing manager and trainer

Nontshinga has been the IBF light-flyweight champion since September 2022 when he beat Hector Flores for the title which was vacant at the time.

Watch below for the full interview with Colin Nathan:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan




30 March 2023 7:50 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Boxing South Africa
Sivenathi Nontshinga

More from Sport

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 7:39 PM

Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South Africa coach Ian McIntosh takes part in a ceremony, 5 September 2007 at the Bordeaux Wine Centre, as part of the opening rugby union World Cup 2007 in France. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away

5 April 2023 9:41 AM

McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'

4 April 2023 8:13 PM

Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt

4 April 2023 7:56 PM

Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Picture: Twitter/@RBLeipzig_EN

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 7:16 PM

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Young golf champion Simthandile Tshabalala in studio with Clement Manyathela in October 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport

3 April 2023 5:59 PM

Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Netherlands at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 2 April 2023. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

3 April 2023 5:51 AM

Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 8:10 PM

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner

31 March 2023 7:56 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

Local

EWN Highlights

Palestine Solidarity Campaign demands expulsion of Israel from SA

5 April 2023 7:19 PM

Thabo Bester's mother suffered a 'stroke' & is on medication to cope

5 April 2023 6:22 PM

Gauteng to receive over 200 more emergency vehicles, says health MEC

5 April 2023 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA