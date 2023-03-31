Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
Thabo Bester escape: Could it have been avoided? The company that ran the prison where Bester faked his death and escaped, was exposed as corrupt way back in 2020 in the book 'The... 1 April 2023 2:21 PM
Road safety tips when travelling this Easter weekend Last year, more than 160 people died on South Africa’s roads during the Easter period. 1 April 2023 12:47 PM
View all Local
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa' DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa. 31 March 2023 5:50 PM
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters. 31 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system. 1 April 2023 12:14 PM
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April. 1 April 2023 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits Another win for Cape Town! 31 March 2023 3:11 PM
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY Between the age of 18 and 35, male and love to party? Amsterdam is a no-go zone. 31 March 2023 2:46 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

31 March 2023 5:54 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Donald Trump
White House

"Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment.

NEW YORK - A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The historic indictment of the 76-year-old Republican -- who denies all wrongdoing in connection with the payments made ahead of the election that sent him to the White House -- is certain to upend the current presidential race in which Trump hopes to regain office.

And it will forever mark the legacy of the former leader, who survived two impeachments and kept prosecutors at bay over everything from the US Capitol riot to missing classified files -- only to land in court over a sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels, a 44-year-old adult movie actress.

Trump's lawyer Susan Necheles told AFP she expects he will be arraigned on Tuesday next week.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed that it had contacted Trump's lawyers Thursday evening to "coordinate his surrender" in New York -- with the felony charges against him to be revealed at that point.

Trump slammed the indictment as "political persecution and election interference," raging against prosecutors and his Democratic opponents and vowing that it would backfire on his successor, President Joe Biden.

Surrendering for arraignment over what CNN has reported could be as many as 30 counts related to business fraud would normally involve being fingerprinted and photographed, potentially even handcuffed.

In the Republican camp, Trump's allies and sons denounced what they say is a vendetta aimed at derailing his 2024 campaign -- while his expected challenger for the party nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, slammed the indictment as "un-American."

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, said the indictment had "irreparably damaged" the country. Trump's former vice president and possible 2024 challenger Mike Pence called it an "outrage" that would only "further serve to divide" the United States.

But the top Democrat Adam Schiff -- lead prosecutor of Trump's first impeachment in 2019 -- called it "a sobering and unprecedented development."

"The indictment and arrest of a former president is unique throughout all of American history," Schiff said in a statement. "But so too is the unlawful conduct for which Trump has been charged."

Daniels welcomed the development with her characteristic aplomb.

"I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne," she tweeted while also plugging her #TeamStormy merchandise.

POSSIBLE PROTESTS

On March 18, Trump had declared he expected to be arrested within days over the payment to Daniels -- who received $130,000 weeks before the election that brought Trump to power, to stop her from going public about a tryst she claims they had a decade earlier.

In predicting his indictment, Trump also issued a call for demonstrations and dark warnings that it could lead to "potential death & destruction" that "could be catastrophic for our Country."

His statement set New York on edge for possible protests but the prospect of a quick indictment appeared to recede as the grand jury panel continued to hear witnesses -- until Thursday.

A media scrum quickly gathered outside the district attorney's office, along with a handful of anti-Trump protesters -- but the situation was calm overall.

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, who has testified before the grand jury, told Congress in 2019 that he made the payment to Daniels on Trump's behalf and was later reimbursed.

Prosecutors argued the checks were not properly registered, and the jury was asked to consider if there had been a cover-up, intended to benefit Trump's campaign by burying the scandal.

The New York investigation is the first to reach a decision on charges out of three major probes into the former president.

Trump also faces felony investigations in Georgia relating to the 2020 election and in Washington over the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by the ex-president's supporters, who hoped to keep him in office after his election loss to Joe Biden.

REPUBLICAN FRONT-RUNNER

Trump, who is seen to be the front-runner to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, has branded all of the investigations political persecution.

The impact of an indictment on his election chances is unpredictable, with critics and adversaries alike voicing concerns about the legal merits of the hush money case.

Detractors worry that if Trump were cleared, it could make it easier to dismiss as a "witch hunt" any future indictment in arguably more serious affairs -- such as Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's election results.

The Manhattan charges will also likely juice turnout among Trump's base, boosting his chances in the party primary.

Trump staged his first presidential campaign rally in Texas on Saturday, addressing several thousand supporters -- far fewer than the 15,000 he had expected -- in the city of Waco, Texas.

"The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs," he told the fired-up crowd.


This article first appeared on EWN : Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges




31 March 2023 5:54 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Donald Trump
White House

More from World

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad

1 April 2023 2:09 PM

The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits in 2023

Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits

31 March 2023 3:11 PM

Another win for Cape Town!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German passport. © yuragolub/123rf.com

Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage

31 March 2023 2:51 PM

Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People walk through the red-light district, known as De Wallen, in Amsterdam, on 13 October 2011. De Wallen is the largest red-light district situated in the centre of Amsterdam and a major tourist attraction. Picture: AFP.

Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY

31 March 2023 2:46 PM

Between the age of 18 and 35, male and love to party? Amsterdam is a no-go zone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor

30 March 2023 3:31 PM

The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Max Woosey, age 13, spent 3 years camping in a tent to raise money. Picture: @TheBoyInTheTent/twitter

Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years

30 March 2023 12:48 PM

A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS

30 March 2023 10:14 AM

The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St Peter's Square at The Vatican on 25 December 2022. Picture: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

Pope Francis spends night in hospital after breathing issues

30 March 2023 5:29 AM

The pope was hospitalised and medical tests indicated a respiratory infection that was not due to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yilmazsavaskandag/123rf

[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!

29 March 2023 4:55 PM

Get your binoculars and family ready, because if you miss this rare sight, you will only get to see it again in 17 years time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA congress: Two-horse race between Steenhuisen and Phalatse for party leader

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle

Steenkamps relieved Pistorius denied parole after ‘traumatic’ hearing

Local

EWN Highlights

Sweeping changes to Democratic Alliance constitution passed at congress

1 April 2023 8:52 PM

Should he be re-elected, Steenhuisen vows to lead DA to victory in 2024

1 April 2023 6:33 PM

Phalatse on DA's top job: 'It's not too soon, it's about capability'

1 April 2023 6:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA