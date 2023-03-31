Make Table Mountain Africa's #1 tourist attraction (for the 5th time)
Amy Maclver chats to Wahida Parker (Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company) about its bid to win the top spot as Africa’s leading tourist attraction.
The World Travel Awards are now open until 30 April to determine Africa's leading tourist attraction and Cape Town's Table Mountain is a contender for the top spot.
Of course, the competition is fierce with rivals such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Robben Island, Ngorongoro Crater, and the Egyptian pyramids.
Table Mountain and Mount Kilimanjaro are both vying to take the top spot for the fifth time.
If we win this time, it will be five in a row. We're hoping to make it five in a row which will put us just ahead of Kilimanjaro - they've also scooped this win four times already.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
Because we love it so dearly; it's a beacon of hope, our sense of direction - you just figure out where the mountain is and then you know.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
So, how can you vote?
• Go to the World Travel Awards website, choose the correct category and vote before 30 April
• If you're in the tourism industry - your vote counts twice
• More votes = more chances of winning
Of course, winning the award will boost Cape Town's tourism and bring all the tourists to our yard!
Go vote, everyone!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Lifestyle
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.Read More
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More