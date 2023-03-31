Make Table Mountain Africa's #1 tourist attraction (for the 5th time)





Amy Maclver chats to Wahida Parker (Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company) about its bid to win the top spot as Africa’s leading tourist attraction.

The World Travel Awards are now open until 30 April to determine Africa's leading tourist attraction and Cape Town's Table Mountain is a contender for the top spot.

Of course, the competition is fierce with rivals such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Robben Island, Ngorongoro Crater, and the Egyptian pyramids.

Table Mountain and Mount Kilimanjaro are both vying to take the top spot for the fifth time.

If we win this time, it will be five in a row. We're hoping to make it five in a row which will put us just ahead of Kilimanjaro - they've also scooped this win four times already. Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

Because we love it so dearly; it's a beacon of hope, our sense of direction - you just figure out where the mountain is and then you know. Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

So, how can you vote?

• Go to the World Travel Awards website, choose the correct category and vote before 30 April

• If you're in the tourism industry - your vote counts twice

• More votes = more chances of winning

Of course, winning the award will boost Cape Town's tourism and bring all the tourists to our yard!

Go vote, everyone!