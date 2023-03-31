Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car





*Pronounced rey-WEL-to, the new cars name means ‘unruly’* The Revuelto will replace the highly regarded Aventador**

Lauded Italian automaker Lamborghini has raised the curtain on their latest creation, the Revuelto. This stunning new vehicle combines the iconic design of the outgoing Aventador and innovates by being the first lambo with the a plug-in hybrid powertrain So like a Prius, but with every knob turned to eleven.

The Revuelto Plug-In Hybrid is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 combustion engine driving the rear wheels, while three electric motors handle the front, producing an utterly bonkers 746kW power. In practical terms that means the Revuelto goes from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in under seven seconds and tops out at a blistering 350km/h.

The car can operate in electric-only mode for short distances, making it a more eco-friendly option than traditionally powered supercars. And if the battery does runs dry, the V12 engine kicks in, providing plenty of power and range.

Inside, the Revuelto is every bit as impressive as its exterior. The car features a high-tech infotainment system, a premium sound system, and luxurious leather seats. Despite its supercar status, the Revuelto allegedly has plenty of storage space, so not only can you get from Cape Town to Jo'burg quickly, you can take more than a loaf of bread with you.

Of course, all this technology and luxury comes at a price. The Lamborghini Revuelto is expected to start at around $500,000, that's R9 million, making it one of the most expensive supercars on the market.