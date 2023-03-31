SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track. 5 April 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Business

SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?

31 March 2023 9:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Supersport
Indian Premier League

Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.

Lester Kiewit speaks with sports researcher Nqobile Ndlovu of Cash N Sport.

  • The broadcast rights for the IPL were too expensive

  • Ndlovu says we could soon need multiple subscriptions to watch sports in the future

According to Ndlovu, SuperSport wanted the rights but was unable to afford them.

He says the channel approached the rights holder to see if they could sublicense, but even this cost was too high.

It came down to money… the IPL is too expensive now.

Nqobile Ndlovu, Sports Researcher/Director - Cash N Sport

Previously, South Africans with a premium DStv subscription were spoiled for choice when it came to sports, but this will not be the case forever.

Premier League rights are going to come up for renewal and the big boys will come once again.

Nqobile Ndlovu, Sports Researcher/Director - Cash N Sport
Picture: www.pexels.com
Picture: www.pexels.com

He says, in the future, sports fans will need multiple subscriptions to watch everything they want.

This will be the first year since 2008 that SuperSport will not be showing the IPL.

Listen to the interview for more.




31 March 2023 9:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Supersport
Indian Premier League

More from Sport

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 7:39 PM

Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South Africa coach Ian McIntosh takes part in a ceremony, 5 September 2007 at the Bordeaux Wine Centre, as part of the opening rugby union World Cup 2007 in France. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away

5 April 2023 9:41 AM

McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'

4 April 2023 8:13 PM

Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt

4 April 2023 7:56 PM

Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Picture: Twitter/@RBLeipzig_EN

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 7:16 PM

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Young golf champion Simthandile Tshabalala in studio with Clement Manyathela in October 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport

3 April 2023 5:59 PM

Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Netherlands at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 2 April 2023. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

3 April 2023 5:51 AM

Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 8:10 PM

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner

31 March 2023 7:56 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'

5 April 2023 7:20 PM

After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure

5 April 2023 10:07 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook

Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal

4 April 2023 10:32 PM

The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes

4 April 2023 2:51 PM

According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

4 April 2023 11:10 AM

With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

4 April 2023 9:16 AM

Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dawie Roodt. Economist Credit: Supplied

Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist

3 April 2023 8:30 PM

Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

Local

EWN Highlights

Palestine Solidarity Campaign demands expulsion of Israel from SA

5 April 2023 7:19 PM

Thabo Bester's mother suffered a 'stroke' & is on medication to cope

5 April 2023 6:22 PM

Gauteng to receive over 200 more emergency vehicles, says health MEC

5 April 2023 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA