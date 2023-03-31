Chilli-lovers, you NEED to go to the Festival of Fire tomorrow!





Lester Kiewit speaks to Leon and Kim Roesstorff of 'Exotic Chillies SA' ahead of the Festival of Fire happening on Saturday, 1 April at Bloemendal Wine Estate between 10am and 5pm.

The chilli-loving duo will feature a host of their popular chilli-based products including chutneys, cowboy candy, and biltong.

Kiewit also tried some extra spicy chillies - could he handle it?

Listen below to find out.

The husband and wife duo are devoted chilli cultivators and sauce makers whose journey began when they moved to Cape Town...

We come from the Eastern Cape and when we moved to Cape Town... I got started into chillies. I grow all chillies from seed to sauce. Leon Roesstorff, Entrepreneur - Exotic Chillies SA

Kim says that each product tells a story, is tate-tested, and offers a unique flavour which she comes up with.

When you sell your sauces, you must tell a story and if you don't know what it tastes like it's a little bit difficult to tell your story. I love coming up with new ideas... I also try to experiment with different flavours. Kim Roesstorff, Entrepreneur - Exotic Chillies SA

So, if ghost peppers, bird's eye, scotch bonnets and more are your vibe, the Cape Town chilli festival is for you.

• Tickets are R150 for adults and R75 for kids under five years old; get them here

• Expect food trucks, chilli-flavoured everything, fun activities, a silent auction, and the day's main attraction: a chilli-eating competition featuring South Africa's current champion and those brave enough to compete

There truly is something for everyone in Cape Town.

Here's to getting your mind and gut blown in the tastiest way!