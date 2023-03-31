Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!





Legendary South African cricketer Hashim Amla celebrates his 40th birthday today (31 March).

The Durbanite's career spanned more than two decades, starting out in a number of domestic teams before playing for the Proteas from 2004 to 2019.

He now holds the record for the fastest player to ever score 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

He also became the fastest cricketer to reach 10 ODI centuries – what a legend!

Let’s take a look back at some of his great performances:

253 vs India (2010)

150 vs England (2012)

196 vs Australia (2012)

102 vs Australia (2014)

