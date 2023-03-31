Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
If you love the beach, help clean them clean by going to Mouille Point's beach clean up, organised by the Two Oceans Aquarium.
If you weren't aware, it's estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean - and beach clean ups or trash bash events might help reduce the plastic found in the ocean.
This weekend's event is a great chance to spend time with friends, family or like-minded people, breathe in fresh air, and have fun while doing something positive for the environment.
Interested in this one? Here's all the deets...
• When: Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am
• Where: Mouille Point beach (keep an eye out for the Two Oceans Aquarium banners)
• What to bring: Weather-appropriate clothing, water, reusable gloves (like the ones you’d use for gardening or doing dishes), and enthusiasm
It's recommended that you install, the Marine Debris Tracker app ([iOS](https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marine-debris-tracker/id432758761?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4 "https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marine-debris-tracker/id432758761?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4") | [Android](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.uga.engr.geolog.marinedebristrack "https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.uga.engr.geolog.marinedebristrack")) to log the litter you collect.
And yes, prizes will be won on the day!
Thank you in advance for bashing trash!
This article first appeared on KFM : Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
Source : Facebook
More from Lifestyle
Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?
“It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.”Read More
Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.Read More
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad
The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.Read More
Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind
Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system.Read More
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break
The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend
Crystal Orderson shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car
The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launchRead More
More from Entertainment
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday
Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town
Love challenges, riddles and puzzles? Yes?! Then escape rooms are a must try. Here are our top escape room spots in Cape Town.Read More
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women
[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.Read More
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'
The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.Read More
Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments
The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you.Read More
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert
A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert.Read More
Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April
The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April!Read More