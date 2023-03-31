



If you love the beach, help clean them clean by going to Mouille Point's beach clean up, organised by the Two Oceans Aquarium.

If you weren't aware, it's estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean - and beach clean ups or trash bash events might help reduce the plastic found in the ocean.

This weekend's event is a great chance to spend time with friends, family or like-minded people, breathe in fresh air, and have fun while doing something positive for the environment.

Interested in this one? Here's all the deets...

• When: Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am

• Where: Mouille Point beach (keep an eye out for the Two Oceans Aquarium banners)

• What to bring: Weather-appropriate clothing, water, reusable gloves (like the ones you’d use for gardening or doing dishes), and enthusiasm

Image source: Two Oceans Aquarium website

It's recommended that you install, the Marine Debris Tracker app ([iOS](https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marine-debris-tracker/id432758761?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4 "https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marine-debris-tracker/id432758761?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4") | [Android](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.uga.engr.geolog.marinedebristrack "https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.uga.engr.geolog.marinedebristrack")) to log the litter you collect.

And yes, prizes will be won on the day!

Thank you in advance for bashing trash!

This article first appeared on KFM : Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April