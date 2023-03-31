Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Global water crisis: Activist runs 200 marathons in a year to raise awareness More than two billion people globally still lack access to safe water and sanitation. 2 April 2023 12:47 PM
Police investigating veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin's death after home robbery Police said a family member made the brutal discovery after she went to check up on the retired journalist on Friday night. 2 April 2023 12:37 PM
Critical need for more autism specialists - expert Crystal Orderson chats to Dr Kedi Motingoe, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists about World Autism Day. 2 April 2023 11:52 AM
View all Local
Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC Delivering the state of the party report at the DA congress in Midrand on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the DA was entering the upcomin... 2 April 2023 1:05 PM
'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day Voting for a new leadership structure is expected to commence on Sunday morning, with results expected to be announced in the afte... 2 April 2023 8:29 AM
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa' DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa. 31 March 2023 5:50 PM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'? “It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.” 2 April 2023 8:44 AM
Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX. 1 April 2023 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits Another win for Cape Town! 31 March 2023 3:11 PM
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY Between the age of 18 and 35, male and love to party? Amsterdam is a no-go zone. 31 March 2023 2:46 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April

31 March 2023 2:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
environmental
environmental activist
environmental activists

Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.

If you love the beach, help clean them clean by going to Mouille Point's beach clean up, organised by the Two Oceans Aquarium.

If you weren't aware, it's estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean - and beach clean ups or trash bash events might help reduce the plastic found in the ocean.

This weekend's event is a great chance to spend time with friends, family or like-minded people, breathe in fresh air, and have fun while doing something positive for the environment.

Interested in this one? Here's all the deets...

• When: Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am

• Where: Mouille Point beach (keep an eye out for the Two Oceans Aquarium banners)

• What to bring: Weather-appropriate clothing, water, reusable gloves (like the ones you’d use for gardening or doing dishes), and enthusiasm

Image source: Two Oceans Aquarium website
Image source: Two Oceans Aquarium website

It's recommended that you install, the Marine Debris Tracker app ([iOS](https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marine-debris-tracker/id432758761?mt=8&amp;ign-mpt=uo%3D4 "https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marine-debris-tracker/id432758761?mt=8&amp;ign-mpt=uo%3D4&quot;) | [Android](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.uga.engr.geolog.marinedebristrack "https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.uga.engr.geolog.marinedebristrack&quot;)) to log the litter you collect.

And yes, prizes will be won on the day!

Thank you in advance for bashing trash!


This article first appeared on KFM : Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April




31 March 2023 2:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
environmental
environmental activist
environmental activists

More from Lifestyle

Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?

2 April 2023 8:44 AM

“It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sayfutdinov/123rf.com

Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner

1 April 2023 6:50 PM

Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad

1 April 2023 2:09 PM

The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rido/123rf.com

Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind

1 April 2023 12:14 PM

Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ eakrinr/123rf.com

Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break

1 April 2023 10:14 AM

The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend

1 April 2023 9:05 AM

Crystal Orderson shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits in 2023

Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits

31 March 2023 3:11 PM

Another win for Cape Town!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Courtesy Photos

Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more

31 March 2023 2:36 PM

The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car

31 March 2023 2:26 PM

The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launch

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bo-Kaap, Cape Town. © wernerl/123rf.com

Boeka the date: Popular mass iftar innie Bo-Kaap is BACK!

31 March 2023 1:41 PM

Regardless of your religion, EVERYONE is invited to share a meal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Courtesy Photos

Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more

31 March 2023 2:36 PM

The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday

31 March 2023 9:19 AM

Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Nathi Mgedezi Instagram

A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream

30 March 2023 11:59 AM

On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town

29 March 2023 3:55 PM

Love challenges, riddles and puzzles? Yes?! Then escape rooms are a must try. Here are our top escape room spots in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Trailer screen grab, YouTube

'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women

29 March 2023 2:13 PM

[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah image source: Hayden Schiff, USA Roger Federer image source: Tatiana, Russia

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

29 March 2023 11:44 AM

The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: City of Cape Town, press release

Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments

28 March 2023 1:47 PM

The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course, named Doggy Parton. @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert

27 March 2023 11:43 AM

A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook page

Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April

27 March 2023 9:42 AM

The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town based rapper Phindile Dlamini, known as FleeQy. Photo: Twitter

Cape Town rapper stays 'on fleeq'

25 March 2023 3:56 PM

Catherine Rice gets introduced to the music of rapper Phindile Dlamini, known by her stage name FleeQy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC

Politics

Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

Sport Local World

EWN Highlights

DA aims to keep ANC out of power, while avoiding EFF-ANC coalition - Steenhuisen

2 April 2023 6:17 PM

Solly Msimanga: Diversity within DA essential to address issues facing citizens

2 April 2023 5:24 PM

John Steenhuisen re-elected leader of the DA

2 April 2023 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA