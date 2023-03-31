Boeka the date: Popular mass iftar innie Bo-Kaap is BACK!
Lester Kiewit interviews Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers of the Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event.
- From 4.30pm on Friday (31 March), Wale and Rose Streets will transform into giant boeka tables
- Everyone is invited to break their fast (iftar) as part of the holy month of Ramadan, regardless of their religion
- Those attending are encouraged to bring food along to share with others
In the spirit of Ramadan, members of the Bo-Kaap community have opened their doors, kitchens and hearts, inviting everyone – regardless of their religion or lack thereof – for a mass iftar.
Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims to break their fast after sunset every day during Ramadan.
RELATED: What you need to know about Ramadan
Samaai says that Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap has history behind it, one being lockdown as the result of Covid-19.
She adds that when the lockdown was lifted, the event was a way to get together and build the community.
It is about solidarity, it is about togetherness, it is about sharing and community.Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers – Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event
Samaai says that the event highlights the importance of community, being charitable and selfless.
She adds that we don't know what's going on behind closed doors; we don't know if our neighbours have a plate of food at the end of the day.
We need to come together as a collective and to be able to ensure that we know our neighbour.Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers – Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event
Samaai estimates that there will be over 2000 people coming together, breaking their fast, and simply enjoying a meal with friends, family and strangers.
It's about being together whether or not it's your Christian neighbour, a Jewish neighbour... you bring them.Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers – Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74707429_landscape-with-colorful-houses-in-bo-kaap-cape-town.html?vti=ob0iyygfo0sm1153om-1-21
More from Local
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023.Read More
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career path.Read More
Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding
The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received 197 generator noise complaints over a 12-month period.Read More
Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts tweeted on the weekend that he was learning to walk again after a severe sepsis diagnosis.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More
Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure
The decision is already receiving some backlash, with the EFF saying that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and National Treasury were operating like the mafia to shield Eskom from accountability.Read More
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.Read More
Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront
The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.Read More
No arrests yet for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin - police
Gordin was found lying on the floor at his home on Friday night after his family could not reach him.Read More
Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality
Umhlabuyalingana, situated right on the border between South Africa and Mozambique, is the least electrified municipality in the country. Eyewitness News looks at what life is like in this rural part of north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Lexus unveils its first electric car
The RZ 450e is a major step in the luxury car brand's goal to sell 100% electric vehicles globally by 2035.Read More
[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion
On Saturday evening, a group of teens stormed Canal Walk.Read More
Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront
The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.Read More
BMW takes new all-electric 5 Series to the Arctic Circle and back
With the new i5 close to production, BMW is finalising its extreme weather testing.Read More
Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?
“It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.”Read More
Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.Read More
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad
The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.Read More
Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind
Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system.Read More
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break
The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April.Read More