Boeka the date: Popular mass iftar innie Bo-Kaap is BACK!





Lester Kiewit interviews Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers of the Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event.

From 4.30pm on Friday (31 March), Wale and Rose Streets will transform into giant boeka tables

Everyone is invited to break their fast (iftar) as part of the holy month of Ramadan, regardless of their religion

Those attending are encouraged to bring food along to share with others

In the spirit of Ramadan, members of the Bo-Kaap community have opened their doors, kitchens and hearts, inviting everyone – regardless of their religion or lack thereof – for a mass iftar.

Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims to break their fast after sunset every day during Ramadan.

Samaai says that Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap has history behind it, one being lockdown as the result of Covid-19.

She adds that when the lockdown was lifted, the event was a way to get together and build the community.

It is about solidarity, it is about togetherness, it is about sharing and community. Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers – Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event

Samaai says that the event highlights the importance of community, being charitable and selfless.

She adds that we don't know what's going on behind closed doors; we don't know if our neighbours have a plate of food at the end of the day.

We need to come together as a collective and to be able to ensure that we know our neighbour. Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers – Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event

Samaai estimates that there will be over 2000 people coming together, breaking their fast, and simply enjoying a meal with friends, family and strangers.

It's about being together whether or not it's your Christian neighbour, a Jewish neighbour... you bring them. Seehaam Samaai, one of the organisers – Boeka Innie Bo-Kaap event

