BMW takes new all-electric 5 Series to the Arctic Circle and back
-
Ahead of the car's 2024 release, BMW is stress-testing the electric sedan in frigid Arjeplog, Sweden.
-
The five-day test drive went from the foothills of the Bavarian Alps up through Denmark, onto the edge of the Arctic Circle
As BWW prepares to unleash its first all-electric 5 Series in 2024, the German brand first saw fit to give the car the most arduous of stress tests: a trip to the edge of the Arctic Circle.
This type of testing is particularly important for electric cars because cold temperatures impact them quite harshly. Cold temperatures hamper the conductivity of electrical components, causing the motor to generate less power and operate less efficiently.
Clad in camouflaged wrapping, plastic attachments, grilles and provisional headlights and rear lights to hide its looks ahead of its official announcement, the new 5 Series seems to be handling the chill with zero ill effects.
The 3000-kilometre journey from BMW's testing centre in Munich all the way up to the edge of the Arctic Circle in Arjeplog, Sweden, proved an easy feat for the luxury sedan.
It's clear from this level of testing that BMW is committed to electric vehicles. While the uptake of electric vehicles is slow, it is climbing. Between January and October 2022, BMW sold nearly 130 000 fully-electric vehicles, more than double that of the corresponding period in 2021.
