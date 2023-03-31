Streaming issues? Report here
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more

31 March 2023 2:36 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Campaigns against gender-based violence
gbv
gender based violence
GBV activists
Lions Club

The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.

In an attempt to raise funds for local projects like stopping violence against women and children, Sea Point Lions Club challenges 'men (and anyone else)' to strut their stuff in heels for this cause and more.

Don't know if you can walk in heels?

There are two walking distances you can choose from: 20m and 50m

Here's what you need to know about the event:

• When: Saturday, 1 April between 9.30am and 12.30pm

• Where: Sea Point Promenade, between Arthurs and Worcester Road

• Cost: R20 if you're walking for 20m, R50 if you're walking for 50m

These projects don't get funded and won't be able to make a difference without YOUR participation.

So, will you talk the talk AND walk the walk... for great causes?!


This article first appeared on KFM : Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more




