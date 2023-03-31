Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital.
-
You should start saving as soon as you are earning, even if it is a small amount
-
If you increase your savings as your salary goes up, it can set you up well for the future
In the early days of your career, your salary will likely not be very high, and even if you are living within your means the cost of living can make it extremely difficult to save.
The demands on people starting out, and their income, is massive.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
If you are in the habit of spending your entire salary, it can be difficult to avoid doing that when your salary increases.
Ingram says it is important to start having good saving habits from the beginning, which will help set you up well for the future.
It is key how we start this race to make sure we go in the right direction and do not, you know, run completely back into a brick wall.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
When starting out he says that is so important to save whatever you can, even if that is only R50 each month.
Once you receive your first increase, he recommends you save half of the increase, so your spending and saving can grow.
If you get used to saving in increments and raising your savings with every increase, it can make a huge difference and help you form good habits.
He adds that it is much easier to get into good saving habits if you do not get caught up in spending on stuff such as fancy clothes, cars or jewellery.
If you can avoid the trap of spending on stuff, it becomes really rewarding later in life.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
This does not mean you cannot spend money on things you enjoy, but Ingram recommends saving to spend on experiences, which will be far more rewarding.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188428940_young-african-american-woman-presenting-her-glass-savings-jar-with-a-budding-plant-growing-out-from-.html
More from MyMoney Online
[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...
Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.Read More
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More