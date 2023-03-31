Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY
Lester Kiewit interviews John Adderley about this and other trending world events (skip to 08:46).
- Amsterdam is targeting young British men in a 'Stay Away' campaign aimed at keeping rowdy visitors at bay
- The campaign targets British men between the ages of 18 and 35
- This in efforts to clean up the city's centre and make tourism more sustainable
Officials in the Dutch capital have launched a campaign to reduce British tourists (aged 18 – 35) seeking drugs, sex and limitless alcohol, says Adderley.
Adderley adds that not only are they wanting to bring an end to reckless behaviour, the Council in Amsterdam aims at stopping coffee shops from selling cannabis, as well as the closure of canal-side brothels.
This is Amsterdam's attempt at cleaning up the city's centre and making tourism more sustainable, says Adderley.
Sofyan Mbarki, deputy mayor for economic affairs and the inner city, said that visitors are still welcome if they don't misbehave and cause a nuisance.
It seems it's us Brits though who are the worst offenders in their eyes.John Adderley, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
