Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY

Officials in the Dutch capital have launched a campaign to reduce British tourists (aged 18 – 35) seeking drugs, sex and limitless alcohol, says Adderley.

People walk through the red-light district, known as De Wallen, in Amsterdam, on 13 October 2011. De Wallen is the largest red-light district situated in the centre of Amsterdam and a major tourist attraction. Picture: AFP.

Adderley adds that not only are they wanting to bring an end to reckless behaviour, the Council in Amsterdam aims at stopping coffee shops from selling cannabis, as well as the closure of canal-side brothels.

This is Amsterdam's attempt at cleaning up the city's centre and making tourism more sustainable, says Adderley.

Sofyan Mbarki, deputy mayor for economic affairs and the inner city, said that visitors are still welcome if they don't misbehave and cause a nuisance.

It seems it's us Brits though who are the worst offenders in their eyes. John Adderley, International Correspondent

