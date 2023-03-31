Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023. 3 April 2023 2:16 PM
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field? Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career... 3 April 2023 1:49 PM
Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received 197 generator noise complaints over a 12-month period. 3 April 2023 12:55 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader All the news you need to know. 3 April 2023 4:36 PM
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters fr... 3 April 2023 11:39 AM
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated. 3 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut The decision by the OPEC+ cartel fanned concerns about a fresh spike in prices that could put pressure on central banks to push in... 3 April 2023 9:30 AM
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
View all Business
Lexus unveils its first electric car The RZ 450e is a major step in the luxury car brand's goal to sell 100% electric vehicles globally by 2035. 3 April 2023 1:01 PM
[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion On Saturday evening, a group of teens stormed Canal Walk. 3 April 2023 9:21 AM
Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions. 3 April 2023 8:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern... 3 April 2023 7:16 PM
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup wi... 3 April 2023 5:51 AM
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not... Is this the real deal or a reach? 3 April 2023 9:47 AM
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town... 3 April 2023 6:21 AM
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY

31 March 2023 2:46 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Amsterdam

Between the age of 18 and 35, male and love to party? Amsterdam is a no-go zone.

Lester Kiewit interviews John Adderley about this and other trending world events (skip to 08:46).

  • Amsterdam is targeting young British men in a 'Stay Away' campaign aimed at keeping rowdy visitors at bay
  • The campaign targets British men between the ages of 18 and 35
  • This in efforts to clean up the city's centre and make tourism more sustainable

Officials in the Dutch capital have launched a campaign to reduce British tourists (aged 18 – 35) seeking drugs, sex and limitless alcohol, says Adderley.

People walk through the red-light district, known as De Wallen, in Amsterdam, on 13 October 2011. De Wallen is the largest red-light district situated in the centre of Amsterdam and a major tourist attraction. Picture: AFP.
People walk through the red-light district, known as De Wallen, in Amsterdam, on 13 October 2011. De Wallen is the largest red-light district situated in the centre of Amsterdam and a major tourist attraction. Picture: AFP.

Adderley adds that not only are they wanting to bring an end to reckless behaviour, the Council in Amsterdam aims at stopping coffee shops from selling cannabis, as well as the closure of canal-side brothels.

This is Amsterdam's attempt at cleaning up the city's centre and making tourism more sustainable, says Adderley.

Sofyan Mbarki, deputy mayor for economic affairs and the inner city, said that visitors are still welcome if they don't misbehave and cause a nuisance.

It seems it's us Brits though who are the worst offenders in their eyes.

John Adderley, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




31 March 2023 2:46 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Amsterdam

More from World

Image: Loch Ness hunter claims to capture Nessie on camera

[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...

3 April 2023 9:47 AM

Is this the real deal or a reach?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut

3 April 2023 6:21 AM

The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad

1 April 2023 2:09 PM

The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits in 2023

Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits

31 March 2023 3:11 PM

Another win for Cape Town!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German passport. © yuragolub/123rf.com

Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage

31 March 2023 2:51 PM

Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan on 10 September 2020. Picture: AFP.

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

31 March 2023 5:54 AM

"Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor

30 March 2023 3:31 PM

The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Max Woosey, age 13, spent 3 years camping in a tent to raise money. Picture: @TheBoyInTheTent/twitter

Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years

30 March 2023 12:48 PM

A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS

30 March 2023 10:14 AM

The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town opening 500 megawatt electricity tender this week

Local

AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down

Local

Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads?

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane’s inquiry to continue despite absence of legal representation

3 April 2023 9:22 PM

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 9:16 PM

SACP slams 'little progress' by the government when responding to disasters

3 April 2023 7:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA