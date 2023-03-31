



According to the Post Office, Cape Town currently offers the best value-for-money holiday destination for Brits, with a drop of 7.5% in costs.

Image: Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits in 2023

The report compared the price of purchases UK tourists are most likely to make when on holiday, including coffee, beer, wine, water, sunscreen and a three-course meal.

Cape Town came out on top as the destination, and with the pound sitting at 22 to the rand, does this come as a surprise?

With our beautiful beaches, people, landscapes and culture, it's understandable why many would want to spend their holiday basking in the Cape Town sun.

And what's Cape Town without the iconic Table Mountain?

Table Mountain is currently in the running to take the title as Africa's number one tourist attraction, and you can help by casting a vote.

Should Table Mountain take home the trophy, it will be the fifth win in a row.

