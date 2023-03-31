Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage





Clarence Ford speaks with Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle reporter

Germany wants to update its immigration policy to bring workers into the country

The changes would make it easier to hold dual citizenship

According to Sundt, Germany is planning a comprehensive change to its policies designed to modernise the country’s immigration, residency and citizenship laws.

She says that one major change is that it will make it easier for people who immigrate to Germany to hold dual citizenship, if they are not from a European Union country.

Without these changes Germany currently requires people who hold a passport from a non EU country to give up that citizenship in many cases, if they want to gain German citizenship. Kassandra Sundt, Reporter - Deutsche Welle

She adds that the biggest changes are for those who are looking to come to Germany to start working, as the country is facing a worker shortage.

Germany is staring down the barrel of a 1.98 million vacant jobs situation. Kassandra Sundt, Reporter - Deutsche Welle

FILE: German Flag. Picture: Hans from Pixabay

Sundt says that with these changes Germany is hoping to bring 60,000 skilled workers from non-EU countries every year.

She says some of the proposed changes are to make it easier for qualified workers with job offers to come into the country, and making it easier for people with foreign qualifications to come to Germany.

