On this day in 2018, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away
Madikizela-Mandela was born on 26 September 1936 and was an anti-apartheid activist, politician and the second wife of former president Nelson Mandela.
She was a member of the African National Congress and, after the countries first democratic elections, served as a member of Parliament from 1994 until 2003 and again from 2009 until her death.
She was considered one of the defining faces of the struggle against apartheid especially during the time when Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.
As a result of her political activities during apartheid she was arrested and detained on more than one occasion.
She was married to Mandela from 1958 to 1996 and the pair had two daughters, Zindziswa Mandela and Zenani Mandela.
She passed away 2 April 2018 after reportedly having been in and out of hospital for much of the year, and a public funeral was held for her on 14 April 2018.
This article first appeared on 702 : On this day in 2018, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
