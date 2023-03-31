The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?
Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing begins today, some ten years after his conviction for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Though not to the same degree as his initial murder trial, the parole hearing has drawn a lot of media attention. And in the wake of the recent parole of Janusz Walus, the parole process itself has drawn some scrutiny. Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Bernadette Wicks about the Department of Corrections parole process.
They're aware of his public profile, obviously, and to the fact that he has an elevated public profile. But for them, their position is that that has absolutely no bearing on the process.Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Analysis on Donald Trump indictment on paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
- Bombshell for SA cricket fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL broadcast in 2023.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Oscar_Pistorius_2012.jpg
