Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
The mining sector is no stranger to technological advancements, and the rise of digitization is no exception. With the help of Vodacom Business, mining companies are now able to harness the power of digital solutions to improve safety and efficiency in their operations. CapeTalk's Africa Melane, standing in for John Maytham was in conversation with Thando Sibindi from Vodacom Business to shed light on how digitization is revolutionizing the mining sector.
According to Sibindi, the key to successful digitization is connectivity. Without reliable and robust connectivity, digitization cannot take place. Vodacom Business provides this baseline connectivity through their Internet of Things (IoT) technology. This enables machines to talk to machines, creating efficiencies that lead to bigger profits and optimal operations.
But it's not just about machines. Vodacom Business has also taken employee safety to heart. With their digitization efforts, they are able to monitor vital signs of employees working underground or in open-crust mines. This ensures that employees are safe and can return home to their families every day.
The technology developed by IoT.nxt is a game-changer for the mining sector. With the ability to monitor employees' vital signs, mining companies can react quickly to ensure the safety of their workers. In the event of an emergency, the technology can alert those who need to act, getting employees to safety as quickly as possible.
In addition to safety, digitization also improves efficiency in the mining sector. With machines talking to machines, processes can be optimized, leading to increased productivity and profitability. The digitization of the mining sector is just one example of how technology is changing the face of industries around the world.
Listen to the full Interview below...
Source : Unsplash
More from Business
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
More from Africa
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.Read More
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record
Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.Read More
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi
Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.Read More
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban
Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly.Read More
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ
"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.Read More
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill
Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.Read More
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa
Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall.Read More
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic?
China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.Read More
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala
Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga.Read More