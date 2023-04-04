Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

4 April 2023 11:10 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Digital
African mining

With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.

The mining sector is no stranger to technological advancements, and the rise of digitization is no exception. With the help of Vodacom Business, mining companies are now able to harness the power of digital solutions to improve safety and efficiency in their operations. CapeTalk's Africa Melane, standing in for John Maytham was in conversation with Thando Sibindi from Vodacom Business to shed light on how digitization is revolutionizing the mining sector.

According to Sibindi, the key to successful digitization is connectivity. Without reliable and robust connectivity, digitization cannot take place. Vodacom Business provides this baseline connectivity through their Internet of Things (IoT) technology. This enables machines to talk to machines, creating efficiencies that lead to bigger profits and optimal operations.

But it's not just about machines. Vodacom Business has also taken employee safety to heart. With their digitization efforts, they are able to monitor vital signs of employees working underground or in open-crust mines. This ensures that employees are safe and can return home to their families every day.

The technology developed by IoT.nxt is a game-changer for the mining sector. With the ability to monitor employees' vital signs, mining companies can react quickly to ensure the safety of their workers. In the event of an emergency, the technology can alert those who need to act, getting employees to safety as quickly as possible.

In addition to safety, digitization also improves efficiency in the mining sector. With machines talking to machines, processes can be optimized, leading to increased productivity and profitability. The digitization of the mining sector is just one example of how technology is changing the face of industries around the world.

Listen to the full Interview below...




* 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Digital
African mining

