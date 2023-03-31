Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'
John Perlman interviews Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson.
In addition, Africa Melane interviews Siviwe Gwarube, DA Chief Whip.
- DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg to elect new national leaders
- These leaders will include a federal leader, federal chairperson, and deputy federal chairpersons
- Zille is hopeful that the DA will become the largest party in the country, followed by the ANC
Opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) have announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election at the party’s federal congress taking place next month (April).
Zille says that the federal congress is put in place to amend the federal constitution, pass major policy resolutions and elect leadership.
Furthermore, the DA released a statement saying that the theme for their elective Federal Congress – A Strong DA to Build a Better Future – is a statement of intent for our country and its people.
Gwarube says that the theme of the congress embodies a DA working hard to build a South Africa that will free us from bad governance, corruption, rolling blackouts, the cost of living crisis and a high crime rate.
Helen Zille weighs in:
- Based on polls, ANC's support is dropping into the 30s and the DA's support is climbing into the 20s
- Because of these numbers, Zille is hopeful that in the near future the DA will become the largest single party in the country
- Currently, the DA is the most diverse party – one-third of black supporters, one-third of coloured supporters and one-third white supporters
We are, on a good day, twelve percentage points behind the ANC.Helen Zille, Federal Chairperson – Democratic Alliance
There's a serious chance that the ANC could become the second-largest party in South Africa.Helen Zille, Federal Chairperson – Democratic Alliance
We are by far the most diverse party at every single level; from leadership downwards.Helen Zille, Federal Chairperson – Democratic Alliance
Things are looking good ahead of the congress.Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip – Democratic Alliance
Source : 702
