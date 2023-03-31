'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Former Supersport United coach, Kaitano Tembo says that leaving the club was a strange experience after nearly 23 years there, but admits he's developed a lot since.
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.
Speaking on #MSW, Tembo said that his time at Supersport was some of his best days in football.
Supersport were very good to me as a player and a coach so I will always be grateful for them. It was strange to leave Supersport after 23 years, but leaving has helped me to grow as a person. Sometimes being at the same place for so long can be a disadvantage because you don’t get the chance to express yourself as much.Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach
Leaving has taught me a few lessons. I made good friends there and for me to able to go and make new friends has been a challenge but it has helped me.Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach
The 52-year-old only managed 12 matches at Sekhukhune United before being let go, and says that a move back into management would have to feel like the right fit.
With all clubs it’s about results. There is a lot of money in football these days and if a team gets relegated there are probably a lot of people that will lose their jobs. As footballers and coaches, you always go where the game takes you.Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach
I still have a lot to achieve locally, if any other opportunities come up then we look at them but that’s the life of football coach.Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach
Watch below for the full interview with Kaitano Tembo:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
