DA congress: Two-horse race between Steenhuisen and Phalatse for party leader

1 April 2023 8:31 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
John Steenhuisen
DA Federal Congress
Mpho Phalatse

More than 2,000 delegates are expected at the milestone conference in Midrand to elect new leadership and to vote on policy and constitutional changes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will start their two-day federal congress in Midrand on Saturday - the biggest in the party's history.

Over 2,000 delegates are expected at the milestone conference to elect new leadership and to vote on policy and constitutional changes.

The party wants this gathering to set the tone ahead of what it's hoping will be a watershed electoral year for it in 2024.

ALSO READ:

While the day is expected to largely be dedicated to the consideration of constitutional amendments, undoubtedly a highlight will be the last-ditch attempts from John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse to woo delegates to choose them to lead the party for the next four years.

Steenhuisen, the incumbent leader will be hoping to retain the job over Phalatse - a relative newcomer to the party who was elected Johannesburg mayor until the governing coalition fell apart in 2022.

And he seems to have the support.

“I would love to endorse John Steenhuisen,” said one delegate.

“It’s not because of the woman, it’s just because of the experience based on principle,” another delegate said.

“When John took over, the party was facing a lot of difficulties and he managed to stabilise the party. So, we feel strongly that he deserves to have a second term,” emphasised another.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA congress: Two-horse race between Steenhuisen and Phalatse for party leader




Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)







Thabo Bester escape: Could it have been avoided?





Road safety tips when travelling this Easter weekend





Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break





Steenkamps relieved Pistorius denied parole after ‘traumatic’ hearing





Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'





Oscar Pistorius denied parole





Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits





Boeka the date: Popular mass iftar innie Bo-Kaap is BACK!





Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile





EWN Highlights













