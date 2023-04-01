DA congress: Two-horse race between Steenhuisen and Phalatse for party leader
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will start their two-day federal congress in Midrand on Saturday - the biggest in the party's history.
Over 2,000 delegates are expected at the milestone conference to elect new leadership and to vote on policy and constitutional changes.
The party wants this gathering to set the tone ahead of what it's hoping will be a watershed electoral year for it in 2024.
While the day is expected to largely be dedicated to the consideration of constitutional amendments, undoubtedly a highlight will be the last-ditch attempts from John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse to woo delegates to choose them to lead the party for the next four years.
Steenhuisen, the incumbent leader will be hoping to retain the job over Phalatse - a relative newcomer to the party who was elected Johannesburg mayor until the governing coalition fell apart in 2022.
And he seems to have the support.
“I would love to endorse John Steenhuisen,” said one delegate.
“It’s not because of the woman, it’s just because of the experience based on principle,” another delegate said.
“When John took over, the party was facing a lot of difficulties and he managed to stabilise the party. So, we feel strongly that he deserves to have a second term,” emphasised another.
