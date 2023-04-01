Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend
Here's a look at some activities you can get up to this weekend...
- Easter egg hunt and market day
- Makers Landing Seafood Fest
- Wellness Market in Mitchells Plain
Iris House Children's Hospice will be having an Easter egg hunt and market day fundraiser on Saturday 1 April.
The hunt will take place at 12h00 at the sensory garden on their premises in Stikland, Bellville and is open to all children under the age of 12.
Entry is free but it will cost R30 per child to take part in the hunt.
You can also expect a great selection of market stores, food stalls, a kids play area, live music and so much more.
The inaugural Makers Landing Seafood Fest will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal, V&A Waterfront.
The festival will showcase and celebrate all things seafood.
Visitors can expect a great food vendor mix, live local music, participate in demo classes and panel discussions delving into the complexities of fishing rights and livelihoods supported by the seafood sector and much more.
The festival opens on Saturday from 10h00 to 21h00 and on Sunday from 10h00 to 18h00.
A Wellness Market will be held in Mitchells Plain on Saturday from 10h00 till 16h00 at Dagbreek Hall, 1 Koornhoop Road, Westridge.
There will be talks and workshops focusing on health and wellness, children's mental health, the grieving process and so much more.
For more information you can call or WhatsApp 081 518 2971 or email market@mpeh.co.za
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/easter-egg-hunt-girl-celebration-13646/
