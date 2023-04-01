Steenkamps relieved Pistorius denied parole after ‘traumatic’ hearing
JOHANNESBURG - The Steenkamps’ family lawyer said they were relieved at the news that Oscar Pistorius would not be getting out of prison any time soon.
Pistorius is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and five months for the murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.
He appeared before the Correctional Services and parole board on Friday to apply for parole.
But his application was ultimately refused, with the reason provided that he didn’t yet serve the required portion of his sentence to be eligible for parole, according to a communique the Sentencing Court issued in the week.
Tania Koen, who represented Steenkamp’s parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, spoke to 702's John Perlman on Friday.
She said she raised concerns around Pistorius’ eligibility with the parole board chair in February and that he agreed to seek clarity.
She added that while she was glad this clarity was ultimately obtained, the hearing, which ultimately turned out to be a futile exercise, was traumatic for the Steenkamps.
“It’s the fact that the secondary victimisation for June and Barry that, you know, Barry had to sit down, and write his victim impact statement; June had to sit down and write it.
“But not only that, June had to then prepare herself mentally to appear before a parole board. Also, don’t forget the financial implications.”
Nonetheless, she said they welcomed the outcome. She said June, who made representations at the hearing, felt a massive sense of relief once she was done.
Pistorius will be considered for parole again in August 2024.
This article first appeared on EWN : Steenkamps relieved Pistorius denied parole after ‘traumatic’ hearing
