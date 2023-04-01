'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis
Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about the increase in syphilis cases in babies.
- Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems if not treated
- Congenital Syphilis occurs when a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy
- It can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth, prematurity, low birth weight or even death shortly after birth
Syphilis cases in babies in Canada have risen sharply and is rising at a faster rate than cases recorded in the United States and Europe.
The increase is reportedly being driven by a surge in methamphetamine use and a lack of access to the public health system for indigenous people.
In South Africa, we have also seen an upswing in the rate of Congenital Syphilis.
The trend is reportedly due to the quality and effectiveness of the country’s healthcare systems.
In recent times things have become bad. A key issue is Congenital Syphilis. It's when the mother who is infected transmits the germ to their unborn baby or during delivery. There are some serious long-term health implications for the baby and the mother.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Syphilis as a disease is preventable and treatable with penicillin. It is easy to detect with anti-natal services. Stigma is still a big problem. This is a very tricky disease where someone might not even know that they have Syphilis because you can stay Asymptomatic for years.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Syphilis has been around for centuries as a sexually transmitted infection. Most countries, especially developed countries, have largely had this under control. Even in Africa, we are not doing that badly in managing Syphilis.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Congenital Syphilis can cause:
- Miscarriage
- Premature birth
- Low birth weight
- Stillbirth
- Issues with the placenta and umbilical cord
- Neonatal death
- Liver and spleen complications
- Jaundice
- Meningitis
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis
More from Health & Fitness
It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!
Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.Read More
More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa
Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.Read More
World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives
Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.Read More
Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia
A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia.Read More
Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'
Sleep is vital for good health. Here's why...Read More
Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa
Hair loss has been described as a dermatological emergency if not treated immediately.Read More
'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit
Mzansi's only Formula E racer chats about adapting his fitness regime to stay fit for Saturday.Read More
Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to clinical psychologist from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Liane Lurie, about teen suicide prevention.Read More
The effectiveness of waist trainers
Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with the Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer, about the pros and cons of this modern-day corset.Read More