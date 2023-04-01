'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
Thabo Bester escape: Could it have been avoided? The company that ran the prison where Bester faked his death and escaped, was exposed as corrupt way back in 2020 in the book 'The... 1 April 2023 2:21 PM
Road safety tips when travelling this Easter weekend Last year, more than 160 people died on South Africa’s roads during the Easter period. 1 April 2023 12:47 PM
View all Local
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa' DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa. 31 March 2023 5:50 PM
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters. 31 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system. 1 April 2023 12:14 PM
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April. 1 April 2023 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits Another win for Cape Town! 31 March 2023 3:11 PM
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

1 April 2023 11:19 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Congenital Syphilis

The infection is reportedly on the rise in both developing and developed countries around the world.

Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about the increase in syphilis cases in babies.

  • Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems if not treated
  • Congenital Syphilis occurs when a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy
  • It can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth, prematurity, low birth weight or even death shortly after birth
Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.

Syphilis cases in babies in Canada have risen sharply and is rising at a faster rate than cases recorded in the United States and Europe.

The increase is reportedly being driven by a surge in methamphetamine use and a lack of access to the public health system for indigenous people.

In South Africa, we have also seen an upswing in the rate of Congenital Syphilis.

The trend is reportedly due to the quality and effectiveness of the country’s healthcare systems.

In recent times things have become bad. A key issue is Congenital Syphilis. It's when the mother who is infected transmits the germ to their unborn baby or during delivery. There are some serious long-term health implications for the baby and the mother.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Syphilis as a disease is preventable and treatable with penicillin. It is easy to detect with anti-natal services. Stigma is still a big problem. This is a very tricky disease where someone might not even know that they have Syphilis because you can stay Asymptomatic for years.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Syphilis has been around for centuries as a sexually transmitted infection. Most countries, especially developed countries, have largely had this under control. Even in Africa, we are not doing that badly in managing Syphilis.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Congenital Syphilis can cause:

  • Miscarriage
  • Premature birth
  • Low birth weight
  • Stillbirth
  • Issues with the placenta and umbilical cord
  • Neonatal death
  • Liver and spleen complications
  • Jaundice
  • Meningitis

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis




1 April 2023 11:19 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Congenital Syphilis

More from Health & Fitness

Spinach.

It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!

25 March 2023 4:21 PM

Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Annie Spratt / unsplash

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

25 March 2023 12:37 PM

Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of breath test for pancreatic cancer. Picture: pancreaticcancer.org.uk

World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

19 March 2023 11:23 AM

Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dementia. Picture: pixabay

Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia

18 March 2023 1:36 PM

A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

8 March 2023 11:17 AM

Sleep is vital for good health. Here's why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © okrasyuk/123rf.com

Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa

25 February 2023 9:02 AM

Hair loss has been described as a dermatological emergency if not treated immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E website: Gallery Image

'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit

22 February 2023 9:00 AM

Mzansi's only Formula E racer chats about adapting his fitness regime to stay fit for Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis

19 February 2023 5:57 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to clinical psychologist from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Liane Lurie, about teen suicide prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The effectiveness of waist trainers

18 February 2023 8:52 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with the Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer, about the pros and cons of this modern-day corset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: ASICS South Africa, website

Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

16 February 2023 11:24 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which is dubbed, "the most comfortable running shoe" by experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA congress: Two-horse race between Steenhuisen and Phalatse for party leader

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle

Steenkamps relieved Pistorius denied parole after ‘traumatic’ hearing

Local

EWN Highlights

Sweeping changes to Democratic Alliance constitution passed at congress

1 April 2023 8:52 PM

Should he be re-elected, Steenhuisen vows to lead DA to victory in 2024

1 April 2023 6:33 PM

Phalatse on DA's top job: 'It's not too soon, it's about capability'

1 April 2023 6:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA