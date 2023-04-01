Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break
The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing sessions for five days ahead of the Easter break.
It's part of a drive to make our roads safer.
Qualified staff will inspect your vehicle’s tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical equipment, fuel supply system, exhaust and windscreen wipers.
The Western Cape Mobility Department is providing the tests at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell.
Road Safety Officers will also be on hand to share road safety information with motorists.
Dates and times:
1 - 2 April: 10 am - 2 pm
3 - 5 April: 8 am - 3 pm
For more information call 021 983 1500.
Click here for tips on vehicle safety checks
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/eakrinr/eakrinr2104/eakrinr210400062/169627840-auto-mechanic-using-checklist-for-car-engine-systems-after-fixed-concepts-of-car-fix-and-checking.jpg
