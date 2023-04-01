[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad





Trevor Noah and Roger Federer enjoyed the ride of a lifetime recently when a little mix-up derailed their original travel plans.

It's all part of a fun new tourism promotion campaign for Switzerland, showcasing the country's stunning landscapes on its "Grand Train Tour".

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

In a previous collaboration the comedian and the tennis star, both half-Swiss and half South-African, helped set a new attendance record for a tennis match.

Back in 2020, close to 52 000 fans turned out in Cape Town to see Federer beat Rafael Nadal to win the Match in Africa.

In a curtain raiser doubles match, Noah teamed up with Nadal to be trounced by the pairing of Federer and Bill Gates.

In the Swiss tourism ad, the two famous friends argue about their presentation.

"Trevor, we don't need comedy" insists Federer. "Let's just stick to the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland".

They start off with a well-organised plan to film the promotional video, but things soon go pear-shaped.

In the end they have such fun taking the "wrong" train, that they escape the film crew and do it all over again.

"We're brothers from a different mother" Federer tells a friendly Swiss woman who pays for their tickets when the inspector appears.

Watch the fun ad below: