Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind

1 April 2023 12:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Yoga
Healthcare
Massage
Indian
weekend breakfast

Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system.

- Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, is an ancient Indian medical system considered one of the world's oldest

- It includes medicine, massage treatments and lifestyle guidance

Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, is known as one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems.

Developed in India thousands of years ago, it is gaining popularity worldwide as an alternative to traditional Western medicine.

@ rido/123rf.com
@ rido/123rf.com

Crystal Orderson talks to Helen Altman, yoga teacher and Ayurvedic practitioner .

Altman says one of the distinguishing things around this ancient healing system is that it crosses a very broad sphere.

It crosses everything from lifestyle through to obstetrics to surgery, so one can work preventatively and one can work diagnostically.

Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner

The Indian medical system covers a multitude of treatments.

These include oiling treatments, drying treatments, heating treatments, and treatments to remove blockages.

There are also treatments called rasayana to 'juice up' the system, because Ayurveda is also a system of longevity. It is not only health - we want to be healthy and strong so that we can live a good and long life.

Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner

Massage treatments are just one aspect of Ayurveda, she emphasizes.

The use of medicines is also important, as is lifestyle guidance.

Lifestyle guidances are quite important in Ayurveda because if you want to really change something on a deeper level and you want to continue to maintain health, you have to shift the causes that gave rise to ill health in the first place.

Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner

In the medicines there is a vast body of knowledge... You can imagine in 5 000 years a lot of information around medicines and the use of herbs has accumulated.

Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner

She notes that Ayurveda and yoga are sister sciences, with breathing and meditation very much part of the Ayurvedic treatment protocols.

Altman treats a broad range of conditions - from lower back issues to more persistent and serious problems like migraines, digestive issues and diabetes.

Anything really that you would go and see a medical doctor about, she says, with an approach that's less focused on immediate symptom alleviation.

We don't want to remove the symptoms immediately, we want to listen in to the symptoms... The body is talking, it has a language and we need to listen in to the language... As an Ayurveda practitioner if you listen in carefully you begin to understand 'ah, this is what the body-mind-heart is needing'.

Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner

Altman practises in Tokai in Cape Town.

Contact her on Whatsapp at 083 790 2780 and follow her on Facebook.

Scroll up to listen to the interview




