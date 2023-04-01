Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind
- Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, is an ancient Indian medical system considered one of the world's oldest
- It includes medicine, massage treatments and lifestyle guidance
Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, is known as one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems.
Developed in India thousands of years ago, it is gaining popularity worldwide as an alternative to traditional Western medicine.
Crystal Orderson talks to Helen Altman, yoga teacher and Ayurvedic practitioner .
Altman says one of the distinguishing things around this ancient healing system is that it crosses a very broad sphere.
It crosses everything from lifestyle through to obstetrics to surgery, so one can work preventatively and one can work diagnostically.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
The Indian medical system covers a multitude of treatments.
These include oiling treatments, drying treatments, heating treatments, and treatments to remove blockages.
There are also treatments called rasayana to 'juice up' the system, because Ayurveda is also a system of longevity. It is not only health - we want to be healthy and strong so that we can live a good and long life.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
Massage treatments are just one aspect of Ayurveda, she emphasizes.
The use of medicines is also important, as is lifestyle guidance.
Lifestyle guidances are quite important in Ayurveda because if you want to really change something on a deeper level and you want to continue to maintain health, you have to shift the causes that gave rise to ill health in the first place.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
In the medicines there is a vast body of knowledge... You can imagine in 5 000 years a lot of information around medicines and the use of herbs has accumulated.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
She notes that Ayurveda and yoga are sister sciences, with breathing and meditation very much part of the Ayurvedic treatment protocols.
Altman treats a broad range of conditions - from lower back issues to more persistent and serious problems like migraines, digestive issues and diabetes.
Anything really that you would go and see a medical doctor about, she says, with an approach that's less focused on immediate symptom alleviation.
We don't want to remove the symptoms immediately, we want to listen in to the symptoms... The body is talking, it has a language and we need to listen in to the language... As an Ayurveda practitioner if you listen in carefully you begin to understand 'ah, this is what the body-mind-heart is needing'.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
Altman practises in Tokai in Cape Town.
Contact her on Whatsapp at 083 790 2780 and follow her on Facebook.
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rido/rido1807/rido180700029/106505963-closeup-of-masseuse-hands-holding-cloth-giving-pinda-massage-to-woman-on-spa-table-therapist-hands.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad
The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.Read More
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break
The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in around the Western Cape this weekend
Crystal Orderson shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.Read More
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car
The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launchRead More
Boeka the date: Popular mass iftar innie Bo-Kaap is BACK!
Regardless of your religion, EVERYONE is invited to share a meal.Read More
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More