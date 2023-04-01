Road safety tips when travelling this Easter weekend
Jane Dutton spoke to resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker, who provided some safety tips to those who will travelling during the long weekend.
It’s a weekend that has unfortunately become synonymous with road deaths.
Many people use the Easter weekend to go back home, on holiday or pilgrimage.
Despite this period bringing a much-anticipated break for some, it can also be one of sorrow for others.
Last year, more than 160 people died on South Africa’s roads during the Easter weekend.
In 2021, there were 235 deaths recorded.
Despite there being a drop in 2022, the numbers are still worrying nonetheless.
On Friday, the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, officially launched the 2023 Easter Road Safety Campaign.
The aim of the campaign is to increase driver awareness and reduce road carnage during and after Easter.
This year the focus will be on the effects alcohol has on the behaviour of road users, pedestrian safety and the roadworthiness of vehicles.
Transport Minister, @SindiChikunga urges all road users to observe rules of the road this Easter. @Dotransport#SafeEaster2023 #LetsNotMeetByAccident pic.twitter.com/0esLdHzYBr' The Road Accident Fund (@RAF_SA) March 31, 2023
Speeding, overloading and roadworthiness of vehicles are three of the issues that contribute massively to accidents and deaths over the Easter weekend.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
It's a good time to get up close and personal with your vehicle. Do a couple of checks, like are your windscreen wipers cleaning the window correctly and is there enough detergent in there. Check your tyres or go to a tyre shop for a professional to evaluate them. Under the bonnet, check your oil and oil filter, air filter and spark plug.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
For long distance travel on a motorcycle, check your tyres, the chain, oil and your brakes. Make sure you are visible and that your bike is in a roadworthy condition.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Road safety tips when travelling this Easter weekend
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khongkitwiriyachan/khongkitwiriyachan1603/khongkitwiriyachan160300086/54805714-traffic-jam-with-row-of-cars-on-expressway-during-rush-hour.jpg
