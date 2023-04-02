Looking for cheap air tickets? Here's some tips.





Travellers queue at a check-in counter at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 27 November 2021.

If you were hoping to get cheap last-minute air tickets ahead of the Easter weekend for a quick visit to family or for a holiday, think again.

South Africans are going to pay far higher for flight tickets this week, according to one expert.

Comparatively, airfare is much higher this year than last year due to soaring operational costs, such as aviation fuel.

Because aviation fuel is a derivative of brent crude oil, given the geopolitics currently, the price of brent crude oil has substantially increased. The price we pay for jet fuel as of March 2023 to March 2022, it's about 74% higher. As much as we try to cushion the costs to stimulate travel, unfortunately there comes a time this must be passed onto the consumer. That's why you end up with high fares. Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa

To avoid the burden of high-cost air tickets, the golden rule is to book early, Munetsi advised.

Supply and demand plays a huge role in the cost of airplane tickets.

As you get closer to your date of travel, the prices go up. This is due to the demand for tickets closer to the time. Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa

Avoid traveling at the peak of demand. With Easter coming, avoid traveling three days before. If you can, travel ahead of the demand and come back a few days after the actual event. Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa

Travel in the week, like Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Go onto the website and compare the flights to your travel agent. Seek advice on the routing you're going to take. Sometimes it's less expensive if you go via an intermediate point. A flight with one or two stops is cheaper than a non-stop flight. Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa

If you can, try and plan as far as advance as possible. If you plan ahead, you're definitely going to get the best deal. Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa

Scroll up for the full interview.