Looking for cheap air tickets? Here's some tips.
If you were hoping to get cheap last-minute air tickets ahead of the Easter weekend for a quick visit to family or for a holiday, think again.
South Africans are going to pay far higher for flight tickets this week, according to one expert.
Comparatively, airfare is much higher this year than last year due to soaring operational costs, such as aviation fuel.
Because aviation fuel is a derivative of brent crude oil, given the geopolitics currently, the price of brent crude oil has substantially increased. The price we pay for jet fuel as of March 2023 to March 2022, it's about 74% higher. As much as we try to cushion the costs to stimulate travel, unfortunately there comes a time this must be passed onto the consumer. That's why you end up with high fares.Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa
To avoid the burden of high-cost air tickets, the golden rule is to book early, Munetsi advised.
Supply and demand plays a huge role in the cost of airplane tickets.
As you get closer to your date of travel, the prices go up. This is due to the demand for tickets closer to the time.Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa
Avoid traveling at the peak of demand. With Easter coming, avoid traveling three days before. If you can, travel ahead of the demand and come back a few days after the actual event.Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa
Travel in the week, like Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Go onto the website and compare the flights to your travel agent. Seek advice on the routing you're going to take. Sometimes it's less expensive if you go via an intermediate point. A flight with one or two stops is cheaper than a non-stop flight.Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa
If you can, try and plan as far as advance as possible. If you plan ahead, you're definitely going to get the best deal.Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : AFP
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger
The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long weekend.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!
Trafalgar High School, the oldest state high school for people of colour in the country has received the recognition it deserves.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More