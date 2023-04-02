Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day

2 April 2023 8:29 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
DA Federal Congress
Democratic Alliance (DA)

Voting for a new leadership structure is expected to commence on Sunday morning, with results expected to be announced in the afternoon.

MIDRAND - Sunday will be the second and final day of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) 2023 federal congress in Midrand, where the party is expected to elect new leaders and debate on resolutions.

On Saturday, the party voted on several constitutional amendments; and leadership candidates, John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse officially concluded their campaigns.

Voting for a new leadership structure is expected to commence on Sunday morning, with results expected to be announced in the afternoon.

Steenhuisen said whoever will be elected federal leader will be the most deserving.

"There is no guarantee in politics. Anything can happen between now and Sunday afternoon."

ALSO READ:

The DA’s federal congress, which is held every three years, is an integral part of shaping the party's policies.

An important item on the agenda is the debate on the party’s resolutions which will shape the party’s mandate and values for the next three years.

The party said the outcomes of its congress define its vision as it prepares for the 2024 general elections.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day




