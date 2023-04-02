'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day
MIDRAND - Sunday will be the second and final day of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) 2023 federal congress in Midrand, where the party is expected to elect new leaders and debate on resolutions.
On Saturday, the party voted on several constitutional amendments; and leadership candidates, John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse officially concluded their campaigns.
Voting for a new leadership structure is expected to commence on Sunday morning, with results expected to be announced in the afternoon.
Steenhuisen said whoever will be elected federal leader will be the most deserving.
"There is no guarantee in politics. Anything can happen between now and Sunday afternoon."
ALSO READ:
- Should he be re-elected, Steenhuisen vows to lead DA into victory in 2024 - Phalatse on DA's top job: 'It's not too soon, it's about capability'
The DA’s federal congress, which is held every three years, is an integral part of shaping the party's policies.
An important item on the agenda is the debate on the party’s resolutions which will shape the party’s mandate and values for the next three years.
The party said the outcomes of its congress define its vision as it prepares for the 2024 general elections.
It’s the second and final day of the DA Federal Congress of 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 2, 2023
Since 6am, delegates have been voting for the top leadership positions in the province. #DAFederalCongress2023 #DAcongress2023 pic.twitter.com/RTiRbFGhiN
This article first appeared on EWN : 'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day
