Emile Jansen on telling 'our own stories'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester All the news you need to know. 6 April 2023 1:52 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long we... 6 April 2023 11:38 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
How Ernst van Dyk's success turned wheelchair racing into a mainstream sport Ernst van Dyk is a South African wheelchair racing legend who's represented the country at 8 Paralympic games, bringing home 8 med... 6 April 2023 11:49 AM
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage' Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are... 5 April 2023 7:54 PM
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall. 5 April 2023 7:39 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHour with SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Emile Jansen on telling 'our own stories'

2 April 2023 11:05 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape Flats
books
Coloured Community
Cape Town stories

Crystal Orderson catches up with SA hip hop legend Emile Jansen, known as Emile YX.
Emile Jansen's latest book 'A Colouredful Life'. Photo: Emile L Jansen/Facebook
Emile Jansen's latest book 'A Colouredful Life'. Photo: Emile L Jansen/Facebook

Healing the hood one page at a time.

That's the mission of South African hip-hop icon Emile Jansen, who's on a mission to get the coloured community writing their own stories.

Jansen is the founder of one of South Africa's pioneering 90's hip hop groups Black Noise, which used its lyrics as commentary on the social and political issues at the time.

He now spends his time as a teacher, author and activist with Heal the Hoods, which works with children on the Cape Flats.

He has written 17 children's books.

He's just launched his latest book 'A Colouredful Life, a funny, heartwarming memoir of his childhood in Grassy Park, written as short stories.

While Jansen is based in Atlanta in the US, mentoring and developing local youth gives him a sense of purpose.

I remember telling a group of kids 'how many of our books are in the library?'. Then a laatie asked me why I don't write a book. At that time, I'd already written a book called 'What is hip-Hop?' and promised I'd show him a copy of the book. When I did, I saw the impact of this. Instead of telling people what we should do, actually just doing it myself.

Emile Jansen, author and activist

The children's books are because I have kids. I need to tell stories in AfriKaaps and in the way we tell it on the Cape Flats. The situation called on me to make the changes I needed to make.

Emile Jansen, author and activist

Jansen draws his inspiration from South Africa's youth, a reminder of the powerful, creative energy he himself possessed as a child.

When you're around young people you can how excited they are about their future. When I come back, I get to see kids who were afraid to hold a microphone but are now doing songs in front of the school. I see the power of art to make positive changes in our communities. But I also see the positivity lacking in the older generation complaining about the state of the country. You need to flip that on its head or there won't be solutions. And young people are the future of this country.

Emile Jansen, author and activist

His latest book 'A Colouredful Life' started as a series of short stories about his childhood in Grassy Park.

Jansen shelved the idea when he started writing about hip-hop culture over two decades ago.

But a spontaneous purchase of local author Yusuf Daniels book 'Living Coloured', convinced Jansen that his story needed to be published.

Jansen, who's involved in the trilingual Afrikaans dictionary being produced by UWC, said his book needed to reflect the Cape coloured vernacular.

I went and searched for my stories and dusted it off. A lot of the stories are peppered with Kaapse statements and I translated it. A lot of it is short funny stories, and I'm very excited to hear people's stories.

Emile Jansen, author and activist

The book is available at Clarke's Books or the Book Lounge in Cape Town.

For more information, visit the Heal the Hood Project Facebook page.

Scroll up for the conversation.




2 April 2023 11:05 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape Flats
books
Coloured Community
Cape Town stories

More from Local

SAPS forensic investigators have cordoned off the scene at Golden Gardens in Sebokeng where suspected CIT robbers were shot and killed on 6 April 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester

6 April 2023 1:52 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

6 April 2023 1:11 PM

A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger

6 April 2023 11:38 AM

The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

6 April 2023 10:40 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Trafalgar High School declared a heritage site

A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!

6 April 2023 9:56 AM

Trafalgar High School, the oldest state high school for people of colour in the country has received the recognition it deserves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details

6 April 2023 6:58 AM

The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maria Mabaso, the mother of escaped convict, Thabo Bester, speaks to Eyewitness News. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics

6 April 2023 6:26 AM

Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'

5 April 2023 7:20 PM

After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

Be a lifesaver and donate blood

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

WATCH: 9 cash heist suspects killed in shootout with police in Sebokeng

6 April 2023 8:59 PM

How people with disabilities navigate sexual health and reproduction in SA

6 April 2023 8:25 PM

Ethekwini identified as a crime hotspot ahead of the Easter long weekend

6 April 2023 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA