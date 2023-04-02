Emile Jansen on telling 'our own stories'





Emile Jansen's latest book 'A Colouredful Life'. Photo: Emile L Jansen/Facebook

Healing the hood one page at a time.

That's the mission of South African hip-hop icon Emile Jansen, who's on a mission to get the coloured community writing their own stories.

Jansen is the founder of one of South Africa's pioneering 90's hip hop groups Black Noise, which used its lyrics as commentary on the social and political issues at the time.

He now spends his time as a teacher, author and activist with Heal the Hoods, which works with children on the Cape Flats.

He has written 17 children's books.

He's just launched his latest book 'A Colouredful Life, a funny, heartwarming memoir of his childhood in Grassy Park, written as short stories.

While Jansen is based in Atlanta in the US, mentoring and developing local youth gives him a sense of purpose.

I remember telling a group of kids 'how many of our books are in the library?'. Then a laatie asked me why I don't write a book. At that time, I'd already written a book called 'What is hip-Hop?' and promised I'd show him a copy of the book. When I did, I saw the impact of this. Instead of telling people what we should do, actually just doing it myself. Emile Jansen, author and activist

The children's books are because I have kids. I need to tell stories in AfriKaaps and in the way we tell it on the Cape Flats. The situation called on me to make the changes I needed to make. Emile Jansen, author and activist

Jansen draws his inspiration from South Africa's youth, a reminder of the powerful, creative energy he himself possessed as a child.

When you're around young people you can how excited they are about their future. When I come back, I get to see kids who were afraid to hold a microphone but are now doing songs in front of the school. I see the power of art to make positive changes in our communities. But I also see the positivity lacking in the older generation complaining about the state of the country. You need to flip that on its head or there won't be solutions. And young people are the future of this country. Emile Jansen, author and activist

His latest book 'A Colouredful Life' started as a series of short stories about his childhood in Grassy Park.

Jansen shelved the idea when he started writing about hip-hop culture over two decades ago.

But a spontaneous purchase of local author Yusuf Daniels book 'Living Coloured', convinced Jansen that his story needed to be published.

Jansen, who's involved in the trilingual Afrikaans dictionary being produced by UWC, said his book needed to reflect the Cape coloured vernacular.

I went and searched for my stories and dusted it off. A lot of the stories are peppered with Kaapse statements and I translated it. A lot of it is short funny stories, and I'm very excited to hear people's stories. Emile Jansen, author and activist

The book is available at Clarke's Books or the Book Lounge in Cape Town.

For more information, visit the Heal the Hood Project Facebook page.

