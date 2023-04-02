Why News24 'flipped the script' for a day
If you stumbled across News24's website on Saturday 1 April, you'd be surprised not to see the usual bad news South Africans are flooded with every day.
That's because the news team decided to 'flip the script' and forefront positive news for the day,
It was a refreshing end to this week's news cycle and of course, three months of doom and gloom in the form of Eskom.
Crystel Orderson spoke to News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson about why this was necessary.
At a seminar, we were challenged about why we write so many negative stories. And this isn't unusual. In our newsroom, we then realised that we have the responsibility to tell the stories of people that hold things together in South Africa. The news agenda can be so hard and overwhelming that it's hard to see the light.Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief
The newsroom staff challenged each other to bring one story about a person that inspires, has resilience or someone that's changing the world.
There was no appetite for April Fool's jokes this year.
They decided that the 1st April would be used to celebrate the goodness in the world.
Yesterday's stories featured people doing amazing things. There's a young man from Lenasia who's unemployed, that started a community cleaning project. There are children who've had amazing medical interventions to give them a longer life. So for one day, we kind of flip the switch.Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief
The challenge now is to keep these stories on the daily newsroom diary, said Basson.
There's going to be loadshedding for a while and the ANC is imploding. These stories will be top of mind. But the challenge for us is to go the extra mile to look for the stories of people making a change. Prof Jonathan Jansen once mentioned the 'moral underground' of South Africa. And I believe there's a moral underground of aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters that hold things together, that feed, build, clean and develop. So we need to look for these and bring them into the daily news agenda.Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief
Scroll up for the full interview.
