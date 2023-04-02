Critical need for more autism specialists - expert





South Africa needs an increase in resources to improve the lives of those affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

That's the call by the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) on World Autism Day on Sunday 2 April.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a condition that affects the brain's development, resulting in social, communication and behavioral challenges.

The organisation said early screening, treatment and education can improve the quality of life for children and adults with ASD.

But there remains a lack of awareness and trained professionals are limited especially lower-income communities.

Autism Spectrum Disorder doesn't have definitive treatment that cures. It's actually treatments you access so that you can maximize your child's development, their adjustment to society and the family's management of them. Dr Kedi Motingoe, South African Society of Psychiatrists member

Unfortunately, there's very few specialists in this area. Even in state facilities, places that offer specialized treatments are not that plentiful. We have a lot of rural communities that have sparse resources. Even though primary healthcare clinics are plentiful, the level of expertise needed to diagnose ASD and to get occupational and speech therapists is not possible. Dr Kedi Motingoe, South African Society of Psychiatrists member

Dr Motingoe believes awareness is crucial to encourage people to understand the challenges facing parents with children with ASD.

Families are struggling with the stigma and people not understanding why parents cannot control their children's behaviour. The child is deemed rude and co-operative, and all sorts of things are being hurled at these children and their parents, because of a lack of knowledge especially in communities where parents don't have access to health. Dr Kedi Motingoe, South African Society of Psychiatrists member

