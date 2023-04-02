Global water crisis: Activist runs 200 marathons in a year to raise awareness
Jane Dutton spoke to global water activist, Mina Guli, about the importance of proactively addressing issues around water scarcity.
- Over TWO billion people lack access to safe water
- Access to water is a human right
200/200 Marathons complete!!' Mina Guli (@minaguli) March 22, 2023
8400km 🌏
365 Days 🗓
32 Countries
1 goal!
Thank you to the team, the people who shared their stories along the way, and the global community.
It would not have been possible without YOU.#WorldWaterRun#WaterAction#UNWaterConference2023 #SDG6 pic.twitter.com/zNbGzULfSN
The world is facing a worsening water crisis.
According to the United Nations, more than two billion people still lack access to safe water, while over half of the global population lacks access to safely managed sanitation services.
One person who is hoping to find solutions to the dire situation is global water activist and CEO of the Thirst Foundation, Mina Guli.
Guli recently ran 200 marathons in 32 countries over a period of one year to raise awareness.
Her last three marathons were also part of the largest ever World Water Run.
Tens of thousands of people in more than 195 countries participated.
Collectively, they ran more than 470 000 kilometres - which is equivalent to 12 times around the Earth.
Guli finished her marathons last week on the steps of the United Nations headquarters in New York for the start of the UN Water Conference, the first global summit on water in 46 years.
Most people assume it's because I love to run, but that's far from the truth. I started out because I wanted to raise awareness about the global water crisis. I wanted to show the urgency of the problem we're facing and I wanted to drive action to solve it, action from governments, companies and ultimately action from all of us. We have the capacity to drive the change.Mina Guli, global water activist
Water is everything, but for too long we have treated it as if it's nothing. We turn on the taps, we forget to turn them off when we brush out teeth, we take longer showers, we wash our cars in the street. It's all of those behaviours we don't do when we are in a drought.Mina Guli, global water activist
This article first appeared on 702 : Global water crisis: Activist runs 200 marathons in a year to raise awareness
