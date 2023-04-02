Police investigating veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin's death after home robbery
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder, after veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin was found dead at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg.
Police said a family member made the brutal discovery after she went to check up on Gordin on Friday night.
It's understood that the family member found the house locked from the outside.
Upon entering the house, police said she found Gordin injured on the floor.
Gordin was a former editor of the daily newspaper The Star and authored the book Zuma: A Biography.
Police spokesperson Mavela Mosondo said some belongings were also stolen.
"A preliminary investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that the television and the deceased's motor vehicle were stolen. No arrests have been made and a manhunt for the suspect(s) is underway."
This article first appeared on EWN : Police investigating veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin's death after home robbery
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
