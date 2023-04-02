Streaming issues? Report here
Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC

2 April 2023 1:05 PM
by Ndaedzo Nethonzhe
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
DA Federal Congress

Delivering the state of the party report at the DA congress in Midrand on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the DA was entering the upcoming elections in a strong position, with leadership that will be expected to ensure a decisive victory at the polls.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the 2024 general elections will be a two-horse race, with either his party or the African National Congress (ANC) emerging as leading coalition partners.

Steenhuisen delivered the state of the party report at the DA congress at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Sunday.

It's the second and final day of the gathering where new leadership is expected to be announced later in the day.

Steenhuisen said the DA is entering the upcoming elections in a strong position, with leadership that will be expected to ensure a decisive victory at the polls.

"While there'll be many more parties on the ballot paper than ever before, it's becoming increasingly clear to everybody that this is a two-horse race. Even without outright majorities, there's only one of two parties that can emerge at the centre of a coalition government. And that is either the DA or the ANC."

ALSO READ:

- 'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day

Commenting on splinter parties, Steenhuisen said instability in some municipalities was due to too many smaller parties participating in councils.

Steenhuisen said while the future of governance in South Africa is coalitions, the party should be careful of splinter parties.

Gauteng metros have been unstable since the 2021 local government elections, and Steenhuisen laid the blame on the emergence of splinter parties.

"Around too many splinter parties disrupting coalition governments. And that has to be at the back of our minds throughout our election campaign. We don't just want to simply bring the ANC down from 50% we want to end up at the centre of a coalition government that is able to serve South Africans."


This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC




