Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
JOHANNESBURG - Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
"We did exactly what we wanted to do," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the after-match presentation.
South Africa climbed into eighth place in the Super League table, going above the West Indies and improving their net run rate with a second emphatic win in three days.
Ireland are the only team who could squeeze South Africa out of automatic qualification for the World Cup but they will need to beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a series in England next month to draw level on points.
Ireland will also need to improve their net run rate.
"In terms of the points and qualification, we've done ourselves justice," said Bavuma.
"In the cricket as well, there were a lot of positives in the batting and the bowling."
South Africa completed a 2-0 win in a series which was halted because of a COVID scare after the first game was rained off in November 2021.
The West Indies will have to play in a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July to decide the final two teams that will play in the World Cup in India in October and November.
Markram hit 17 fours and seven sixes in scoring his first one-day international century.
He and David Miller (91) set up a South African total of 370 for eight with a fifth wicket partnership of 199 off 118 balls.
Netherlands made a spirited attempt to keep up with the required run rate but lost their last five wickets for seven runs to be bowled out for 224.
Fast bowler Sisanda Magala claimed his first international five-wicket haul, taking five for 43, with four of his victims being bowled.
Left-hander Musa Ahmed received two painful early blows on the chest and shoulder from express fast bowler Anrich Nortje but went on to make top score of 61, his first international half-century.
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said his team had matched South Africa for periods during both games.
"Three-hundred and seventy was always going to be tough," he said.
"We kept up with the rate but we needed someone to get a big score like Aiden."
The Dutch will also play in the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe alongside the hosts, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Scotland and Oman.
The three remaining spots in the 10-team event are still to be decided.
This article first appeared on EWN : Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Source : AFP
More from Sport
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away
McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.Read More
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.Read More
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.Read More
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!
Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.Read More