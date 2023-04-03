Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront





Lester Kiewit interviews Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager.

In August and September last year, the City of Cape Town announced a public participation process for the Muizenberg Refurbishment project

The upgrade aims at replacing and improving coastal protection infrastructure

Round two of public comment began on 30 March and will run until 3 May

The City’s Coastal Management Branch has proposed to refurbish public coastal infrastructure and services at Muizenberg Beachfront.

The refurbishment will be at Surfers Corner, along Beach Road in Muizenberg with the main upgrade area boundary including the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, the main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.

A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Oelofse weighs in:

The main purpose of the project is to replace the current wooden revetment with a concrete one, which will have a 50-year lifespan

In September last year, the City held an open discussion where the public gave input on the proposed plans

Based on those plans, the City then made amendments to their layouts and designs

For this round, the City had to undergo a basic environmental assessment given the fact that they'll be working within 100m of the high water mark

Between 30 March and 3 May, the public will have the chance to engage with the basic environmental assessment report and to look at what the environmental impacts are of what the City proposes to do, and how to reduce and mitigate them

The project will take about two and a half years to complete, with construction starting in November 2024

The beach will remain open for public use.

Muizenberg will never be closed... you'll always be able to access Muizenberg; you'll always be able to enjoy it, and you'll always be able to go surfing. Gregg Oelofse, Coastal Manager – City of Cape Town

To submit your input and suggestions, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.