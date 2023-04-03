Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront
Lester Kiewit interviews Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager.
- In August and September last year, the City of Cape Town announced a public participation process for the Muizenberg Refurbishment project
- The upgrade aims at replacing and improving coastal protection infrastructure
- Round two of public comment began on 30 March and will run until 3 May
The City’s Coastal Management Branch has proposed to refurbish public coastal infrastructure and services at Muizenberg Beachfront.
The refurbishment will be at Surfers Corner, along Beach Road in Muizenberg with the main upgrade area boundary including the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, the main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.
Oelofse weighs in:
- The main purpose of the project is to replace the current wooden revetment with a concrete one, which will have a 50-year lifespan
- In September last year, the City held an open discussion where the public gave input on the proposed plans
- Based on those plans, the City then made amendments to their layouts and designs
- For this round, the City had to undergo a basic environmental assessment given the fact that they'll be working within 100m of the high water mark
- Between 30 March and 3 May, the public will have the chance to engage with the basic environmental assessment report and to look at what the environmental impacts are of what the City proposes to do, and how to reduce and mitigate them
- The project will take about two and a half years to complete, with construction starting in November 2024
The beach will remain open for public use.
Muizenberg will never be closed... you'll always be able to access Muizenberg; you'll always be able to enjoy it, and you'll always be able to go surfing.Gregg Oelofse, Coastal Manager – City of Cape Town
To submit your input and suggestions, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : @CityofCT/Facebook
More from Local
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol
The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.Read More
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?
South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year.Read More
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect
The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adopting wide-ranging regulations to mitigate the impact of load shedding.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Rudolf Erasmus flew from Nelspruit to CPT before making an emergency landing thanks to an unexpected passenger, a Cape Cobra.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.Read More
Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews
Cape Town City officials and Bo-Kaap residents discussed the proposed development of the Strand Street quarry last week.Read More
Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues
Forensic investigators meticulously went about their business at the premises on 2nd Road in Hyde Park, photographing parts of the property while hauling out large plastic bags, filled with evidence, and loading them into state vehicles.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
[WATCH] Saved from lifetime of misery. Adopted, 'Ruff' will never suffer again
Ruff (8) was tied to a pole and left in the blazing sun. He survived because a team of animal lovers rallied to save him.Read More
MINI and Red Bull launch first solar-powered EV charging station in Cape Town
The charging station is at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More