[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion





It wasn't an April Fool's joke when teens stormed Canal Walk on Saturday evening in the name of 'Luh Twizzy'.

What is a 'Luh Twizzy?'

Listen below to find out.

RELATED: [WATCH] Teen group 'Luh Twizzy' causes chaos at Mall of Africa

Here's a brief explanation...

• Luh Twizzy is a new term used to describe a young person whose aesthetic resembles Y2K-inspired fashion and the 'vamp' aesthetic - this typically includes low-rise jeans, trucker hats, and chunky platforms

• This aesthetic is inspired by rappers and musicians such as Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Yeat

• Young people in 'Luh Twizzy' groups often coordinate their plans online and it involves going out in masses to invade and cause chaos in malls... we don't know why

Over the past few weeks, Luh Twizzy stormed 'Mall of Africa' in Johannesburg, and now they've charged into Canal Walk in The Mother City.

Video clips of the 'Luh Twizzy' group invading Century City's mall went viral across social media over the weekend.

Yeyi they bringing this luhtwizzy shit to cape town now 😭 pic.twitter.com/kcXQLtIH2x ' zaghrah (@zaghrah1) March 27, 2023

While no one was reportedly injured in the Canal Walk storm, reports say that one person was injured during the 'Luh Twizzy' storm at Mall of Africa.

While Mzansi questions WHY teens are doing this on social media, some interesting reasons and reactions arise...

Should the #luhtwizzy challenge be interpreted as a Socio-political revolution of ama2000 or just a social media challenge that will ultimately pass? ' Letlapa Le Ikadile (@TSJ_Letlapa) March 28, 2023

This Luh Twizzy nonsense is what happens when you let social media & American rap music raise your children, it results in this unhinged juvenile delinquency. You fix this by bringing back compulsory military service to instil discipline.#ItsMySouthAfrica #uMjoloWithAzola pic.twitter.com/0aXFp2srq1 ' Zee RSA🇿🇦 (@Zee89442972) March 26, 2023

Is this an issue of illdiscipline or bad parenting that leads to teenagers acting in such a manner?



Teenagers these days are all about chaos and trends on social media.



How do we stop our children from being easily influenced on social media?#luhtwizzy #mallofafrica pic.twitter.com/ENJDhi4Rty ' Wiggle Tunes (@WiggleTunesSA) March 28, 2023

a summary of luh twizzy is, pic.twitter.com/6sAAUJWfhJ ' Sandilemolaba (@Sandilemolaba_) March 27, 2023

@nadiajaftha Reposting this video bc the first one froze half way ( let me know if this one plays fine) but on a serious note, I know that I’m using humour ( that’s my coping mechanism) in this video but I’m genuinely concerned😭 What’s going on????!!!!! ♬ original sound - Nadia Jaftha

Whether this is a form of resistance to socio-political issues or teens finding their identity through community; can we do it all, peacefully?

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion