[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion
It wasn't an April Fool's joke when teens stormed Canal Walk on Saturday evening in the name of 'Luh Twizzy'.
What is a 'Luh Twizzy?'
Listen below to find out.
RELATED: [WATCH] Teen group 'Luh Twizzy' causes chaos at Mall of Africa
Here's a brief explanation...
• Luh Twizzy is a new term used to describe a young person whose aesthetic resembles Y2K-inspired fashion and the 'vamp' aesthetic - this typically includes low-rise jeans, trucker hats, and chunky platforms
• This aesthetic is inspired by rappers and musicians such as Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Yeat
• Young people in 'Luh Twizzy' groups often coordinate their plans online and it involves going out in masses to invade and cause chaos in malls... we don't know why
Over the past few weeks, Luh Twizzy stormed 'Mall of Africa' in Johannesburg, and now they've charged into Canal Walk in The Mother City.
Video clips of the 'Luh Twizzy' group invading Century City's mall went viral across social media over the weekend.
Yeyi they bringing this luhtwizzy shit to cape town now 😭 pic.twitter.com/kcXQLtIH2x' zaghrah (@zaghrah1) March 27, 2023
@kgotsohopelekau Today at Canal Walk, Century City … Randomly there was an erupt of this young kids at the mall… In the name of the #luhtwizzy Challenge #luhtwizzyshutdown Is this a normal trend? #tiktok #tiktoknews #capetown #capetownsouthafrica #southafrica #demonic #SAMA28 #weird #teenagers #cultistic #community #jesus ♬ Horror atmosphere piano & SE. - Kohrogi
@silverdurag #fyp #moa #luhtwizzy #canalwalk ♬ if looks could kill - beabadoobeelover6969
While no one was reportedly injured in the Canal Walk storm, reports say that one person was injured during the 'Luh Twizzy' storm at Mall of Africa.
While Mzansi questions WHY teens are doing this on social media, some interesting reasons and reactions arise...
Should the #luhtwizzy challenge be interpreted as a Socio-political revolution of ama2000 or just a social media challenge that will ultimately pass?' Letlapa Le Ikadile (@TSJ_Letlapa) March 28, 2023
This Luh Twizzy nonsense is what happens when you let social media & American rap music raise your children, it results in this unhinged juvenile delinquency. You fix this by bringing back compulsory military service to instil discipline.#ItsMySouthAfrica #uMjoloWithAzola pic.twitter.com/0aXFp2srq1' Zee RSA🇿🇦 (@Zee89442972) March 26, 2023
Is this an issue of illdiscipline or bad parenting that leads to teenagers acting in such a manner?' Wiggle Tunes (@WiggleTunesSA) March 28, 2023
Teenagers these days are all about chaos and trends on social media.
How do we stop our children from being easily influenced on social media?#luhtwizzy #mallofafrica pic.twitter.com/ENJDhi4Rty
a summary of luh twizzy is, pic.twitter.com/6sAAUJWfhJ' Sandilemolaba (@Sandilemolaba_) March 27, 2023
@nadiajaftha
Reposting this video bc the first one froze half way ( let me know if this one plays fine) but on a serious note, I know that I’m using humour ( that’s my coping mechanism) in this video but I’m genuinely concerned😭 What’s going on????!!!!!♬ original sound - Nadia Jaftha
Whether this is a form of resistance to socio-political issues or teens finding their identity through community; can we do it all, peacefully?
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Canal-Walk-Food-Court.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
[WATCH] Saved from lifetime of misery. Adopted, 'Ruff' will never suffer again
Ruff (8) was tied to a pole and left in the blazing sun. He survived because a team of animal lovers rallied to save him.Read More
MINI and Red Bull launch first solar-powered EV charging station in Cape Town
The charging station is at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More