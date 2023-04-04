'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, senior political studies lecturer at North-West University.

John Steenhuisen, has been re-elected as the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Leader

The party held its largest federal congress in history over the weekend at Gallagher Estate in Midrand

Steenhuisen is a firm believer that the DA is an accurate representation of the country's demographics

John Steenhuisen, who was re-elected as the DA's Federal Leader at the party's congress on Sunday, said the EFF was a threat to democracy and described them as 'enemy number one'.

He added that for the party to govern effectively, it would need to ensure the ANC was kept out of power, while guaranteeing that an EFF-ANC coalition was avoided by any means necessary, including the formation of a moonshot coalition.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Steenhuisen previously told CapeTalk that the DA is by far the most diverse party in the country, from the ground up.

Croucamp weighs in:

The DA's leadership is comprised of three white women, one Indian man, two black men, one coloured man and seven white men

Steenhuisen has made many references to the EFF and doing whatever they can within their power to prevent the EFF from entering Union Buildings

Croucamp says that the DA has used the EFF as a 'scare factor' to get less people to vote for the them, instead of doing their own work to gain votes from black South Africans

He adds that in the last elections, the EFF only gained 4.7% of votes, making their footprint incredibly small

I think they've [DA] given up on changing the demographic composition of the party. Dr Piet Croucamp, Senior Political Studies Lecturer – North-West University

They [DA] can try to scare us into voting for them...or they can re-elect leadership that do speak to most South Africans. Dr Piet Croucamp, Senior Political Studies Lecturer – North-West University

