[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...

Eoin O’Faodhagain, a Nessie hunter who claims he's caught the mythological creature on camera, shared new footage showing the 'monster' swimming in the water.

The footage shows a wave ripple of sorts, extending roughly 10m, says Gilchrist.

O’Faodhagain says that the only thing that's big enough to create that ripple is Nessie.

Watch the footage below:

We don't have to be just believers anymore because there's evidence... sort of. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

