[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 03:32).
Eoin O’Faodhagain, a Nessie hunter who claims he's caught the mythological creature on camera, shared new footage showing the 'monster' swimming in the water.
The footage shows a wave ripple of sorts, extending roughly 10m, says Gilchrist.
O’Faodhagain says that the only thing that's big enough to create that ripple is Nessie.
Watch the footage below:
We don't have to be just believers anymore because there's evidence... sort of.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Source : Youtube: Eoin Fagan
More from World
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?
Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.Read More
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.Read More
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.Read More
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!
A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star.Read More
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut
The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad
The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.Read More