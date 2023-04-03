Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding





If having to deal with load shedding is not enough to make you go crazy, then the sound of a diesel-powered generator running for two hours will definitely have you feeling fed up.

That's exactly how some Cape Town residents have been feeling over the last 12 months, as City bosses record an upsurge in noise complaints, many of which are related to the use of generators in urban and residential areas.

The City of Cape Town’s Health Department received 197 generator noise complaints between February 2022 and February 2023.

In the 12 months before that, the City received only 60 noise complaints.

Non-compliance and/or complaints:

City Health requires that when complainants lodge complaints, information such as their contact details, locality of the noise source and any other relevant information pertaining to the complaint, must be included.

Officials will investigate the complaint and advise on the necessary actions to ensure compliance.

This could include alterations to the exhaust system serving the appliance, among other requirements.

Installers therefore must ensure the design and installation of the exhaust system do not lead to complaints when the generator is in operation.

In the event of continued non-compliance, further legal action will be taken.

Noise complaints can be logged with the Noise Unit via e-mail at Noise@capetown.gov.za or telephonically to the City’s Corporate Call Centre on 0860 103 089 or via the City’s e-services portal.

Points to consider in the use of a generator: