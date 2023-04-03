Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, has rubbished claims that she's about to leave the Democratic Alliance (DA).
She lost out to John Steenhuisen, who was re-elected as DA leader at the party's congress in Johannesburg over the weekend.
Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.
"I'm disappointed, obviously, I raised my hand for a reason. I believed that the Democratic Alliance had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC's imminent collapse. I do believe that we could have missed an opportunity, however, I will stand behind John and continue to fight from within for diversity and to be the voice for South Africans."
So what is next for Dr Mpho Phalatse after losing the DA Federal Leader position to John Steenhuisen?' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 2, 2023
Phalatse says she’s not leaving the DA, she will continue to fight for her agenda, build allies within the party & make sure the DA listend to SA’ns. TCG#DAFederalCongress2023 pic.twitter.com/ME6AP7R9VX
This article first appeared on EWN : Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More
Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC
Delivering the state of the party report at the DA congress in Midrand on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the DA was entering the upcoming elections in a strong position, with leadership that will be expected to ensure a decisive victory at the polls.Read More
'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day
Voting for a new leadership structure is expected to commence on Sunday morning, with results expected to be announced in the afternoon.Read More
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'
DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile
Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters.Read More
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State
Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape
All the news you need to know.Read More
Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December
The Department of Home Affairs is extending the blanket concession for long term visa holders, until the end of the year.Read More
More from Local
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023.Read More
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career path.Read More
Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding
The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received 197 generator noise complaints over a 12-month period.Read More
Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts tweeted on the weekend that he was learning to walk again after a severe sepsis diagnosis.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More
Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure
The decision is already receiving some backlash, with the EFF saying that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and National Treasury were operating like the mafia to shield Eskom from accountability.Read More
Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront
The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.Read More
No arrests yet for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin - police
Gordin was found lying on the floor at his home on Friday night after his family could not reach him.Read More
Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality
Umhlabuyalingana, situated right on the border between South Africa and Mozambique, is the least electrified municipality in the country. Eyewitness News looks at what life is like in this rural part of north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.Read More