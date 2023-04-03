Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen





JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, has rubbished claims that she's about to leave the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She lost out to John Steenhuisen, who was re-elected as DA leader at the party's congress in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.

"I'm disappointed, obviously, I raised my hand for a reason. I believed that the Democratic Alliance had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC's imminent collapse. I do believe that we could have missed an opportunity, however, I will stand behind John and continue to fight from within for diversity and to be the voice for South Africans."

